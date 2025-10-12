‘I am pro-women’ — Tiwa Savage denies sabotaging female colleagues

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has dismissed claims that she deliberately sabotages her female colleagues in the music industry.

Speaking on the OffAir Show, Savage addressed long-standing rumours about her strained relationships with fellow artistes Seyi Shay and Victoria Kimani.

In 2019, Kimani alleged that the singer “does not like to share the stage with any female artiste,” a claim that fueled speculations of rivalry among women in the industry.

Reacting, Savage said the accusations were false and baseless. She challenged anyone who claimed she blocked opportunities for others to mention names publicly.

“If you have heard from anybody that I tried to block your bag, mention names. Throw them under the bus.

“Mention one person so that I can address it. I like the way you guys brought it up. If it were anybody from my team, I would address that.

“I am so pro-women. I want to see other people win. Why would I say that if I want to be on a show, she cannot be on the show?” she said, insisting that she has always supported women in the industry.

The Kele Kele Love crooner said concert organisers may have used her name to cover up their unwillingness to feature multiple female acts.

“Maybe the promoters are lying and using me. Maybe they do not want to book three or four girls, so they lie and say, ‘this girl said this’. The only way to deal with it is to call them out. But nobody is willing to do that,” she said.

She also recalled her past collaboration with Seyi Shay on the Pepsi “Long Throat” campaign, saying it was proof that she bore no grudge against other women in the industry.

“I was on Seyi Shay’s campaign for Pepsi Long Throat. How am I bad? I don’t have that power. The narrative that I don’t like female artistes or feature them is a lie. I have worked with female artistes. Why are the gatekeepers not promoting it when I do those songs?” Tiwa Savage said.

Savage added that she invited Yemi Alade to perform at her concert, further proving her support for female colleagues.

In 2021, Savage and Shay clashed publicly in Lagos, an altercation that reignited their feud. Savage later accused Shay of working with Kimani to smear her name.