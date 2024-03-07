‘I am not a part of Saraki’s senate’ – Akpabio declares, makes heavy allegation

The incumbent President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has rejected a description labelling him as part of Bukola Saraki’s Senate.

According to Akpabio, he was not a part of Saraki’s Senate, but a part of the Nigerian Senate.

He also alleged that under Saraki’s leadership, only 40% of constituency project funds were paid, while the remaining 60% remains unpaid to date.

Akpabio made the submission during Wednesday’s plenary, when the Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, referenced some of the legislative activities during the 8th National Assembly when Saraki was the Senate President.

Ndume, while making a point on the nation’s current security situation, said the security agents in Nigeria have the capacity but need training, equipment, and motivation to deliver on their mandate and made reference to some legislative works during the Saraki tenure, which he noted Akpabio himself was part of.

In response, Akpabio, who was the Senate Minority leader during Saraki’s leadership, declined to be named as part of Saraki’s Senate, saying he was a part of the Nigerian Senate, not any individual senate.

“This is the Nigerian Senate. If you said I was part of Saraki’s Senate, it means I was part of those who paid 40% on constituency project and 60% was not being paid till today, I don’t want to be part of that,” he said.

Naija News reports Akpabio, who was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held the position of Senate Minority Leader in the 8th National Assembly until he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the eve of the 2019 elections.