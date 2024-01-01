“I am happy President Tinubu increased fuel pump price” – Buhari

Nigeria’s immediate past leader, Muhammadu Buhari, has said he is happy incumbent president Bola Tinubu increased the petrol pump price.

He said the decision would reduce the number of visitors he receives in his native Daura town in Katsina State.

Buhari said this on Sunday at an event organised by the Katsina Consultative Forum at the Presidential Banquet Hall of Government House, Katsina.

Speaking in the Hausa language, Buhari said he returned to Daura, and a lot of people kept visiting him, but when Tinubu increased the price of fuel, he rejoiced because he expected the visits to decline.

He also spoke about the menace of drug abuse in Katsina State, saying the problem must be confronted head-on and defeated for the present and future generations.

His words: “A nation’s greatness is measured by how it safeguards its people. Our youths represent our valued asset, and protecting their well-being is crucial for our nation’s future.

“We can’t afford to watch as drug abuse dismantles their potential and the country’s future. I urge all of us to unite and act decisively against drug abuse in the state.”