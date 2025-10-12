I am concerned but can’t stop any PDP gov from defecting — Bala Mohammed

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has expressed concern over the continued defection of governors from the opposition party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to journalists after the inaugural meeting of the Publicity and Communication Subcommittee of the PDP National Convention Organizing Committee in Abuja on Saturday, Mohammed said that although he was “more than concerned” about the defections, he could not stop any of his colleagues from leaving the party.

“If you ask me whether I’m concerned about our governors leaving for APC, I am more than concerned,” he said. “But leadership is a burden. As a leader of a group of equal status, I cannot determine the decisions or inactions of my colleagues. Certainly, a lot of work is being done behind the scenes.”

He acknowledged that the defections could have been “more devastating” at the beginning but noted that ongoing dialogue among party stakeholders had helped to contain the situation.

“You know the style of leadership of the APC-led federal government in trying to make this country a one-party state. They have the power of coercion; they have the power of everything,” he said.

While refusing to criticize those who defected, Mohammed maintained that he remained committed to the PDP.

“I cannot say that my colleagues are wrong; they are free to do whatever they choose,” he said. “But I have been advising them that even those who left are not finding it easier because most of the people at the grassroots level are PDP and are not happy with the defections.”

He stressed that political calculations often drive such moves, adding, “I will not denigrate or speak negatively about my colleagues, but I assure you I am not going anywhere. I am in PDP, and my state has no element of division.”

On reports that one of his senators was planning to leave the party, he said, “They are being controlled; they are being bought. But certainly, the state is PDP, and the issue is PDP because Nigerians want change and believe they can get it through the PDP.”

Mohammed expressed optimism about the 2027 elections, saying, “I am optimistic that we will get a new set of leaders in 2027 who will defeat the deceptive style of the APC by coming up with true leaders who will listen to Nigerians.”

On the inclusion of Governor Peter Mbah’s name and picture on PDP banners despite rumours of his defection, Mohammed said: “Actually, Governor Mbah has not told us his position. It is a personal decision. We cannot remove his picture before he leaves. When he leaves, we will replace him with another person. Up till now, he has not told me he’s leaving.”

He also vouched for the loyalty of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing him as “a humble young man who has gone through so much and has done well to accommodate all the problems and challenges he found himself in.”

Mohammed dismissed any fears that the PDP’s forthcoming national convention could be derailed, saying that the National Working Committee (NWC) was already tackling potential legal and political obstacles.

“As a leader within the party, I know they are doing their best to address issues of litigations. Many are artificially created to undermine us, but we don’t have any faction in the PDP,” he said.

“We are addressing these issues squarely. Comparatively, most of the other parties are not better off than us. Some don’t even have leadership at the national level. We are the only ones intact—with one National Secretary, one National Chairman, and one Publicity Secretary.”

He commended the NWC for keeping the party stable, adding, “As a big party with a history since 1999, still with the same logo, colors, manifesto, and leadership, we should commend the National Working Committee for doing well despite limitations.”