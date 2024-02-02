I almost stopped playing for Nigeria because of Peseiro – Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has revealed that head coach Jose Peseiro almost made him stop playing for Nigeria because of a disagreement he had with the Portuguese.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, the former Udinese and Watford star said he was not sure of playing at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Ivory Coast.

“I was not sure if I was going to play this AFCON or not and to be honest, I was not sure if I was going to continue with the national team either because I was weighing all my options,” Troost-Ekong said.

“I felt that maybe the only thing that was going to stop me this time was that there was some disagreement with the coach [Peseiro] before the tournament so I was not sure if I was going to be part of the squad or not.”

He added, “I stayed in communication with the team, I was wishing them well. I also reminded the coach that I am available and I think everyone was impressed with how I was playing in the league and also the European Conference League.”

Troost-Ekong has been solid for Nigeria at the AFCON.

The 30-year-old scored a goal for Nigeria against the host nation Ivory Coast.