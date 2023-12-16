I almost choked to death because of my N1.5 million attire- Nkechi Blessing

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, got netizens laughing after she narrated her near death experience because of the attire she wore to an event. The actress narrated her discomfort wearing high-fashion, specifically the difficulties of wearing a corset dress.

In an Instagram video, she posted recently, the actress revealed her discomfort and difficulty breathing while wearing a N1.5 million corset dress and added that the dress wanted to kill her because it was so tight and suffocating.

”una see as dey bundle me like mannequin enter inside car?” ”Person use 1.5 million naira sow clothe wey wan kill am?”

Anywhere, I see corset, I will run away. Let me just stick to my two piece and Bubu gowns. I had to change because I couldn’t sit down.”