Hyundai’s reveals upscaled all-new KONA subcompact SUV

Hyundai Motor Company has revealed details about its new generation KONA subcompact SUV for Korea, with information about the global model coming in March barely 24 months after launching the first All-Electric edition in Nigeria.

Hyundai made this disclosure said the upscaled model is available in multiple power train variants, including all-electric (EV), hybrid electric (HEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) with sporty N Line versions of each.

The development of the upscaled, futuristic all-new KONA started with the EV model — an unconventional approach for car design that reflects Hyundai Motor’s accelerated electrification strategy. In all of its variants, the all-new KONA is brimming with the latest technologies, comfort and convenience features.

The executive vice president, Head of Total Vehicle Development Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor Company, Heui Won Yang noted that “We make a KONA for practically everyone and every lifestyle, with a range of advanced powertrains and a host of technologies and design features that will add value to our customers’ daily lives.”

According to him, “Hyundai is committed to providing an optimized mobility experience to satisfy the varied lifestyles of our customers.”

From its shark nose to tailgate, the front and rear Seamless Horizon Lamps give the new model a harmonious and unique appearance for each variant. The EV variant is further differentiated by its Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamps and is the first Hyundai model to apply this iconic design flourish.

The SUV’s sporty character is embodied by rugged wheel arch cladding with integrated front and rear lamps, side panels with dynamic wedge proportions and characteristic chrome molding that runs from the belt line to the spoiler. Its specially designed spoke 19-inch wheel design is a first for KONA.

The ICE and HEV variants carry over many of the EV’s design characteristics with a distinctive twist. The front bumper is distinguished by a three-dimensional garnish and skid plate instead of a radiator grill. The ICE and HEV variants also add contrasting black wheel arch cladding for emphasis.

The HEV variant uses upper and lower active air flaps (AAF), and the ICE variant has an upper active air flap for a drag coefficient improvement. The exterior active air flap conveys an EV-like appearance to the ICE and HEV while improving aerodynamic performance of both variants.

The performance-inspired N Line variant adds more aggressive front and rear designs with wing-shaped bumper, twin muffler and silver side skirt to emphasize its sporty image. Additional options include a black roof and 19-inch N Line exclusive alloy wheel design. Inside, the N Line variant is equipped with exclusive metal pedals and N-brand gear shift (TGS) lever.

The all-new KONA provides roomier, more versatile interior space for increased passenger comfort and easy cargo storage. It also provides the best-in-class space with 60 mm longer wheelbase length, 77 mm longer leg room and 11 mm higher headroom in the second-row seats, compared to the previous generation.

The second-row shoulder room is 1,402 mm, also the largest in its class, providing the best habitability in ‘living space’ for passengers. KONA’s slim and rigid seats, which are only 85 mm thick, also add more living space for the second-row passengers.

In addition, the column-type electric shift-by-wire gear selector set behind the steering wheel allows more space for an open, clean console structure that can be used for cupholders or storage for big bags. The fully foldable second-row seat and rear compartment provide up to 723 liters (based on SAE) of cargo space to meet the highest level of customer needs with improved loading convenience.

The 12.3-inch integrated dual screen display supports ergonomically comfortable use, while the first-row’s relaxation comfort seat option is optimized for ‘weightless’ body pressure distribution to help alleviate fatigue after long-haul driving.

The new generation KONA’s maintenance and system updates are easier than ever with electronic control technology through Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates. This allows car owners to save on cost and have their cars maintained with the latest software, providing an upgradable experience. Ambient light is also supported by OTA updates for maintenance and new features.

The customizable smart power tailgate opening is an added convenience for customers. Drivers can select the opening height and speed of the tailgate on the infotainment system screen as well as by pressing the close button for three seconds at the preferred height of the tailgate.

In addition, KONA’s integrated memory system for seat position settings and multiple charging ports, including the wireless charging system, also provide more convenient experiences. As part of the electronic control technology, the all-new KONA can be locked, unlocked and started through the Digital Key 2 Touch, using near-field communication (NFC) on smart phones or smart watches, which assures a high level of security.

The all-new KONA brims with various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as Forward Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM) and High Beam Assist (HBA)*. It also equipped with various driving convenience functions, such as Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Highway Driving Assist (HDA).

