Hypocrisy remains greatest obstacle to fight against graft – ICPC

By Tom Okpe

Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and related offences Commission, (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye has revealed that Nigeria has enough laws and regulatory frameworks to address issues of corruption, but hypocrisy remains the greatest obstacle to fight against graft in the country.

Owasanoye made this revelation in Abuja on Thursday, while presenting a keynote address during a workshop organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption, in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, (KAS) on the theme; ‘Corruption As Threat Security In Nigeria.’

He said: “We’re not in short supply of anti-corruption legislations. There are many laws that many do not recognize as anti-corruption frameworks; that are not ICPC, EFCC, Police, NAPTIP or NDLEA.

“The Bureau of Public Procurement is an anti-corruption gatekeeper, same to the CBN, the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission, (ICRC) I could go on and on, many of them like that, if you aggregate them, you would get like about 50.

“Most regulatory bodies also play anti-corruption role. Virtually, all professions are regulated and every unethical practice that is carried out by these professionals are already prohibited by their rules, so we are not in short supply of anti-corruption institutions but what we are in short supply of is integrity.

“We have a generous supply of hypocrisy, and we also deceive ourselves,” he said.

He also noted that It is very important that; “we understand, unless we confront these issues, we are going to continue struggling, dealing with corruption.

“Corruption is an existential issue for us as a country so, we need to have conversation around it.

“There is a problem I have with the ethical understanding that we share as a community, and I say this because it appears that, they are some of the things killing us, some people do not recognize them as such, especially people who really do not want to know.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the House Committee, Rep Shehu Garba said corruption usually denies a nation of the needed development, and making good plans for the future, adding that fighting the menace cannot be effective without collaboration.

“It was heartwarming when this administration made the fight against corruption its Cardinal pillars when it came on board, but we cannot succeed without collaboration.

‘The subject has remained on the front burner of public discuss daily, but there is hope, with collaboration, we can fight this I’ll that has hindered us from making progress as a nation,” he said.

In her welcome remarks, Country Representative of KAS, Marija Peran said corruption in the security sector has a detrimental impact, both on the security apparatus itself and, on wider peace and security.

“It adds fuel to tensions and further adds to instability and conflicts,” she said.

On his part, Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Lucky Irabor, represented by Maj Gen Adekunle Adesope, said the consequence of corruption are multidimensional, advising that, “all of us must therefore, enlist as soldiers against corruption.”

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by Deputy Majority Leader, Rep Peter Akpatason who declared the event open, said tackling corruption goes beyond just lawmaking.

“It’s the responsibility of the legislature to make laws, design systems and ensure processes that protects public resources against misappropriation, mismanagement and other malfeasance.”

