Husband allegedly K@lls wife over food in Edo

A 21-year-old man, Salami Anedu, has been arrested by the police in Edo State for allegedly killing his wife following a misunderstanding over food.

Naija News learnt that the suspect arrested on August 30 by the Fugar division of the state police command was paraded alongside other suspects arrested for allegedly being involved in various crimes in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, said one Aluaye Momoh reported the case of Anedu to the command on August 29, saying the suspect used a stick to kill his wife, Esther, on Friday, August 21, at their house at Ugbekpe Community, Edo State.

Nwanbuzor said the suspect hit his wife with wood during a fight, which led to her death.

He said the police stormed the scene and arrested the suspect while the corpse was taken to Fugar General Hospital mortuary.

The police spokesperson added that the case had been transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation department, Benin, for discreet investigation.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect denied the allegation of killing his wife, stating she was sick before the incident.

Salami Anedu said he had a quarrel with his wife for not giving him food after cooking and she subsequently invited her siblings to fight him.

He said, “She cooked rice and she said I should eat from the food. I went to cook yam and egg on my own, she said I can’t eat the food. As I was eating the food, she started quarrelling with me and threatened to bring his brother to my house and beat me up. She left.

“I thought she was joking but she came back with two of her brothers who were armed with sticks and they started fighting me. After the fight, my wife went to my mother’s house to pass the night but I was surprised when vigilante came to arrest me that I killed my wife.

“I didn’t killed my wife. I didn’t hit her with wood. It was her brother that came to my house with wood but because I dragged with them, they said I was the one that killed her. My wife was sick before.”

