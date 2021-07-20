HURIWA: Military plane crash, government trying to hide the truth

The Nigerian Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) has accused the government of trying to conceal the truth about the country’s frequent military aviation disasters.

The federal government, according to the report, has refused to examine the causes of the crashes because it does not want to be held accountable to Nigerians.

In an interview with the Daily Post, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, made the statements in response to the crash of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha jet in Zamfara State after it was attacked by bandits in the area.

Following the news of the incident on Sunday, NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said he didn’t have any knowledge of a jet crash in Kaduna and was waiting for information from other areas.

Gabkwet, on the other hand, issued an update on Monday in which he acknowledged a plane crash in Zamfara State that resulted in no human casualties because the pilot ejected and escaped to safety.

HURIWA reacted to the news by saying that the Nigerian Air Force’s spokesman “chosen not to tell Nigerians the truth.” The DAILY POST claimed a jet accident, but an Air Force spokesman told another daily that the report was false.

“And he said he was awaiting more instructions in the same narrative where he was attempting to deny the jet crash.

“So why did he go on and deny there was a plane disaster when he didn’t even know what had happened?” As a result, what we’re saying is that impunity has ruined Nigeria.

“If a government official is obliged to carry out a mandate and refuses or fails to do so, he is guilty of dereliction of duty and will face consequences.

“There are consequences for lying to the public, for being dishonest. Yesterday he claimed there was no plane crash, and today he claims there was a plane crash and no one is to blame.”

Onwubiko went on to say that the government had purposefully refused to examine prior crashes in order to keep the truth from Nigerians.

He also inquired as to why the government appears to be hesitant to reveal the truth.

“The reason for these jet crashes is due to the government’s purposeful efforts not to probe the reasons of the incidents,” he claims. There is a concerted effort to conceal the truth.

“What is the government’s fear of the truth?” The truth must win out. The Air Force spokesman who attempted to deceive Nigerians by denying a plane accident should be removed from the beat because he failed.

“Unless he performed what his employer told him to do, and if his boss forced him to deceive Nigerians, it indicates he has no respect for Nigerians, and he should apologize.”