Hunger: Dr Kobe raises alarm, says over 1m people in Adamawa face food insecurity

By Tom Garba

An aide to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on food security, Dr. Dishon Khobe raised the alarm that 1, 051,817 people in Adamawa State are facing acute food and nutrition insecurity.

The senior aide worried that high prices of food commodities within the state further worsen the situation with an accompanying rising population growth constrained further by the effect of climate change.

The governor’s aide and other experts on food security during an interactive session to proffer solutions to the high cost of living the people of Adamawa State are going through.

Khobe waid the food insecurity in the state is not unique or peculiar to only Adamawa alone, it’s a universal suffering to the entire people of Nigeria that the government must take deliberate short and medium plans to rescue people from acute hunger.

“Food insecurity issues are getting worse by the day, so I called you here to see how the state’s food insecurity issues can be resolved.” Khobe said

One of the experts, who is the Adamawa state Coordinator of Cadre Homonise, Dr. Ibrahim Bayaso extensively discussed the food commodity accessibility, availability, utilization, and stability.

He called on the government and well-meaning Nigerians to ensure food availability that can be within the reach of all people.

Bayaso said the way and manner individuals utilize the available food will help in securing the food commodities in making it accessible with enough stability.

The interactive session further discussed how the Adamawa government can find a lasting solution to the imminent food crisis in the state and the nation as a whole.

Amy Gaman, managing Director of Nuru Nigeria in her submission holistically looked at the food insecurity situation in Adamawa State and concluded that the situation must be addressed squarely because the hunger in the land is indiscriminately biting harder.

She said Inflation and climate change are some of the factors that are eroding the peasant farmers to make greater inputs when they farm.

Gaman lamented that there are structural courses that brought about the current food insecurity in the state hence the government of Adamawa State must come up with good policies that will address the issue else the state will fall into the trap of high level of insecurity.

She said if the government can’t resolve the issue, citizens can revolt and protest the lack of food availability and the change of prices of food commodities in the open market.

Gaman however said that the task is huge and the herculean task cannot be achieved by the government alone, everyone must do his or her best to ensure food availability, accessibility, and utilization.

She worried that factors of production have also made the prices of commodities skyrocket daily and the government must do something to mitigate the percutaneous situation else it will degenerate to something else.