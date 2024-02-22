Hunger Crisis: Red Cross Society, Ecobank partner on intervention

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) and Ecobank Nigeria have partnered to tackle the severe hunger crisis ravaging the country with a campaign for local resource mobilisation to support the Nigeria Hunger Crisis Appeal.

Led by the secretary-general of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Dr. Abubakar Kende, both parties emphasised the urgent need for collective action in response to the dire circumstances faced by millions of Nigerians. With approximately 26.5 million people in desperate need of sustenance to prevent death and prolonged suffering, the partnership between NRCS and Ecobank Nigeria signifies a pivotal moment in addressing this humanitarian emergency.

Abubakar Kende stated, “I am pleased to announce a significant partnership between The Nigerian Red Cross and Ecobank to raise funds locally for the Hunger Crisis Appeal.”

He underscored the gravity of the situation and called upon individuals, businesses, and organisations to act decisively to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable communities.

Head of Delegation, Abuja Cluster of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Bhupinder Tomar, emphasised the importance of grassroots solidarity and support in overcoming the crisis.

He highlighted the crucial role of Nigerians in extending humanitarian aid to communities struggling to survive, underscoring the power of unity in the face of adversity.

Regional Head, FCT/North Central, Ecobank Nigeria, Rita Etomi Ademola, spoke about the significance of the partnership with the Nigerian Red Cross, urging Nigerians to rally behind the campaign to combat food insecurity and malnutrition across the country.

The collaboration between Ecobank Nigeria and the Nigerian Red Cross signifies a shared commitment to humanitarian principles and the welfare of Nigerian citizens.

The campaign aims to raise funds locally to provide emergency relief and recovery efforts, focusing on health and care interventions, nutritional support for vulnerable groups, WASH initiatives, and livelihood programs.

The partnership between the Nigerian Red Cross and Ecobank highlights the critical role of corporate entities and Nigerian citizens in contributing to humanitarian efforts and supporting the welfare of communities in need.