Human rights lawyer warns FG to avoid Kano Emirates dispute

Prominent human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has called on the federal government to refrain from interfering in the controversy surrounding the emirship dispute in Kano.

Effiong stressed that the authority to resolve emirship disputes and appoint an Emir lies solely with the kingmakers and the Governor of Kano State.

In a strongly-worded statement released via his x account, Effiong criticized any federal involvement in the dispute, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to respect the traditional and legal processes governing such appointments.

“The federal Government has no authority to determine Emirship disputes or to appoint or enthrone anyone as Emir,” Effiong stated.

“It is the responsibility of the King Makers and the Governor to do so. President Tinubu should urgently halt the reign of madness that’s unfolding in Kano. Do not set the State on fire because of partisan politics,” he added.

Effiong’s remarks come amidst heightened tensions following the contentious reinstatement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and allegations that National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu facilitated the return of the dethroned Emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero, to Kano.

However, the claims have been refuted by Ribadu’s office, which labelled the accusations as false and urged political actors to avoid spreading misinformation.

Effiong stressed the importance of adhering to the established legal framework to prevent further escalation of tensions in Kano.

He warned that politicizing the traditional leadership could lead to significant unrest in the region.