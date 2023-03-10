Huge crowd holds solidarity walk for Makinde’s re-election

By Stephen Gbadamosi

A huge crowd of supporters grounded human and vehicular movement in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday, staging a walk in support of the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Seyi Makinde.

The crowd included Nigerian youths, teachers, civil servants, traders, artisans and motor dealers, among others.

The supporters of Governor Makinde began the solidarity march at Mapo through Beere, Oje, Gate, Total Garden and terminated the walk at the state secretariat in Agodi.

The march was organised by a support group led by the trio of Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, Mr. Oriyomi Hamzat and Ms. Seyi Peace.

The supporters defied the cloudy weather and walked round several streets in a carnival-like atmosphere, walking tirelessly and making their voices heard as well as chanting songs in support of Governor Makinde.

Appreciating the people for their love and dedication to his re-election bid, Governor Makinde expressed confidence that the outcome of the election would favour the PDP, charging the people to come out en-masse, vote and stand by their votes.

At the state secretariat, representatives of various unions, associations and beneficiaries of government employment under Makinde’s administration reiterated their support for the governor.

Various speakers at the rally described Makinde as having competence, character and capacity and was qualified to continue another four years as governor of Oyo State.

The solidarity walk was also used to sensitise members of the public on the need to carry out their civic responsibility at the polls.

