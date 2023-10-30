HRH Ambassador Ossai Ifeanyi’S CRIBMD shines as finalist in the prestigious UNDP-EU Nigeria GSIV programme

In a groundbreaking announcement that highlights its revolutionary contribution to the African healthcare landscape, CribMD, the innovative healthcare technology company founded by HRH Ambassador Ossai Ifeanyi, has been proudly selected as a finalist in the esteemed UNDP-EU Nigeria Growth Stage Impact Ventures (GSIV) programme. This prestigious accolade places CribMD in the company of an elite cadre of organizations devoted to propelling sustainable development and transformative change in Nigeria and across the continent.

CribMD, the brainchild of visionary HRH Ambassador Ossai Ifeanyi, is leading a healthcare revolution in Nigeria. By leveraging the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning, CribMD is democratizing access to quality healthcare, bridging the divide between patients and medical professionals, and offering affordable health coverage to alleviate the financial strain of unforeseen health events.

HRH Ambassador Ossai Ifeanyi, a globally celebrated operations leader and humanitarian, conveyed his sincere gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed his steadfast commitment to enhancing healthcare standards throughout Africa. “Being selected as a finalist for the UNDP-EU Nigeria GSIV programme is an incredible honor for CribMD and a validation of our tireless efforts to address the pressing healthcare challenges faced by millions across the continent. We are unwavering in our commitment to making a meaningful contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria and Africa, and this recognition fuels our resolve to drive positive change and transform lives,” declared HRH Ambassador Ossai Ifeanyi.

This announcement follows a series of accolades for HRH Ambassador Ossai Ifeanyi, who was recently bestowed with the African Leadership for Development and Humanitarian Service Hall of Fame (ALDHSHAF) Award 2023. Additionally, his groundbreaking healthtech startup, CribMD, was recognized a few months ago as the Outstanding Healthcare Organization of the Year in Nigeria. These prestigious honors acknowledge his substantial contributions to healthcare innovation, sustainable development, international diplomacy, and humanitarian initiatives.

About CribMD

This latest recognition by the UNDP-EU Nigeria GSIV programme underscores the transformative impact of CribMD on the healthcare ecosystem in Africa. With its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all, CribMD is poised to redefine the future of healthcare on the continent.