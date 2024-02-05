HRH Amb. Ossai Ifeanyi to Engage in Key Discussion with World Bank Group President at Fireside Chat

HRH Ambassador Ossai Ifeanyi, a prominent figure in global economic policy and a member of the Bretton Woods Committee is set to attend a significant Fireside Chat with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga on February 5th, 2024.

This engagement represents a meeting of minds deeply committed to the principles of international economic cooperation and development, as upheld by the Bretton Woods Institutions, including the World Bank.

The World Bank, under the leadership of President Banga, has seen transformative changes and ambitious initiatives, such as increasing climate finance and establishing the Private Sector Investment Lab.

The discussion, facilitated by CGD’s Masood Ahmed, will focus on these developments and Banga’s strategies for leading the World Bank amidst global challenges.

HRH Ambassador Ossai Ifeanyi’s attendance is a reflection of his dedication to supporting and advocating the work of the World Bank and the Bretton Woods Institutions at large. His extensive background in sustainable development, along with his active role in international diplomacy, positions him uniquely to contribute to this critical conversation on global economic stability and innovation.

This Fireside Chat is an opportunity for HRH Ambassador Ossai to gain deeper insights into the World Bank’s current strategies and to discuss collaborative approaches to solving global economic challenges. It underscores his ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable development and poverty reduction across the globe.