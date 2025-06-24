HP backs Nigerian nonprofits with $200,000 grants, tech support

BY GODWIN ANYEBE

HP, in its ongoing commitment to creating a more equitable and connected world, hosted a face-to-face meeting with the two Nigerian nonprofits selected for its prestigious 2025 HP Digital Equity Accelerator program: SheCode Africa and Slum2School Africa.

The event, held at the HP Nigeria office in Lagos, marked a key milestone in the company’s drive to support local organisations using technology to bridge the digital divide.

The program equips nonprofits to strengthen capacity and scale impact, particularly for communities that have been historically excluded from digital progress.

Each selected organisation is receiving $100,000 in HP Foundation grants, HP technology valued at approximately $100,000, and six months of tailored programmatic support aimed at scaling their digital equity solutions. The support includes mentorship, technical assistance, content development, and impact measurement tools to deepen reach and sustainability.

Speaking at the event, Emmanuel Eze, Country Director for HP Nigeria, reaffirmed HP’s broader purpose beyond business: “HP is a household name, and while we are here to do business, our greater purpose is to make an impact in the world. That’s why we forge meaningful partnerships like the ones we have with Slum2School Africa and SheCode Africa. Working with organisations like these gives us more platforms to reach more people and truly live out our commitment.”

Josephine Kolawole, Marketing Coordinator for HP CAF, highlighted the significance of the local team’s achievement. “We pitched for this alongside several countries and won by showcasing our profound impact and unwavering commitment to digital equity here in Nigeria,” Josephine stated. “This win underscores our dedication to creating opportunities through technology.”

The F2F meeting brought together key stakeholders from HP and the winning nonprofits, recognising them for their innovative work in driving digital inclusion. SheCode Africa and Slum2School Africa were both celebrated for their scalable and tech-forward approaches to expanding digital access and education.

Orondaam Otto, Founder & Executive Director of Slum2School Africa, spoke passionately about the nonprofit’s mission: “For us, the future of work hinges on how we adequately prepare children with technological skills and how they process information with the speed obtainable in today’s world. Our mission is to bridge the gap for the high percentage of children who are technically handicapped, providing access to education for those living in underserved communities.”

Also in attendance was Ada Nduka Oyom, Founder & Executive Director of SheCode Africa, a women-focused nonprofit working to bridge the gender gap in tech across Africa.

She spoke about their journey and ambitions: “We aim to empower 100,000 women and girls in tech by 2030, and the HP Digital Equity Accelerator will play a significant role in achieving that goal.”

SheCode Africa has already reached 65,000 beneficiaries, built a community of over 50,000 members, and established 40+ chapters across Africa. Through initiatives like STEM A Girl, Laptop Scholarships, and Course Sponsorships, the organisation continues to push for gender parity in STEM education and career development.

Guests at the event also had the opportunity to tour the HP office, interact with HP technologies, and gain firsthand insight into how these tools enable digital transformation across communities. Through the Digital Equity Accelerator, HP is helping to create a more equitable world by ensuring access to hardware, connectivity, digital literacy, and quality, relevant content.

HP has committed to accelerating digital equity for 150 million people by 2030, having already reached over 45 million people as of 2023. The 2025 cohort and this face-to-face meeting mark another step forward in HP’s mission to empower youth and adults with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving digital economy.