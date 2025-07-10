How we’re solving issues of accommodation at FCE Technical – Provost

By Peter Okutu

The Provost of Federal College Of Education (Technical), Isu, Professor Okey Reuben Okechukwu, has stated that with the handover of TETFund projects by Gossima Construction Company has put to an end the challenge of office accommodation in the Institution.

Professor Okechukwu Ruben stated this at Isu during the handover of the Tet-Fund projects to the Management of the institution.

He called on Gossima Group led by Dr. Gideon Osi, to come back and put finishing touches to some grey areas observed during the inspection of the projects.

“Today the winnowing cry by the students and staff about office accommodation will be brought to an end. We will start allocating offices to staff and students. And we have materials. I’ve always encouraged all of you to be patient, patient, patient.”

He recalled that he had told the Staff and Management to exercise patient, noting that development of the institution was a gradual process.

“Because good things do not come immediately. It is a gradual process. Today, you have all seen what we have done within these few years of our stay in this College. I want to thank the council members. I want to thank the Management team.”

He appreciated Gossima Group and called on it to come back and complete the remaining work.

“And I want to thank Gossima Group, led by Dr. Gideon Osi. He has done very well. You can see that he has done well.

“Do remember the observations we made. So that they will be corrected. As we accept in confidence. You will also come back to finish up with that confidence which we impose on you. Thank you so very much.

Speaking earlier, Honorable Mario Owonwumi, Acting Chairman representing the Governing Council of Isu College(Technical), said he was proud to see what TETFUND and Gosima Construction Company had done in the institution with the help of the Provost.

He said, “The contractor, Gossima, my own brother and friend, the GOC, and his team, the consultants, and also the provost and his management team, have done extra-ordinarily well today. Today is a landmark history. These projects are legacy projects.

“We are indeed, as a council, very elated and deeply pleased with what we have witnessed today. We are sure our president who has sent us on a mission to improve and enhance the lives, the infrastructure, and the environment of the Isu community in Ebonyi state, is happy.”