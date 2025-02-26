How we can tackle terrorism , insecurity in Africa -CAS

*Emerges chair of African Air Forces

By Andrew Oota

The Chief of Air staff (CAS) Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar has called for concerted efforts and collaboration amongst Air Chief Staff of African states in the fight against insecurity , terrorism and other vices.

Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar stated this at the assumption of Chairmanship of the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF), emphasizing the need for African-led solutions to the continent’s security challenges.

The AAAF is a non-political organisation dedicated to enhancing airpower capability and cooperation among African nations.

Speaking at the African Air Chiefs’ Symposium which held in Zambia from 16 – 22 February 2025, the CAS highlighted the importance of regional collaboration and strategic partnerships in strengthening African airpower capabilities and addressing common threats.

Air Marshal Abubakar stressed that enhanced cooperation among African Air Forces is crucial for tackling emerging security challenges such as terrorism, insurgency, and transnational crime.

He also underscored the role of strategic partnerships with allied nations and international organisations in building capacity, enhancing interoperability, and advancing technological innovations in aerospace operations.

According to the CAS, the AAAF symposium is more than just a meeting of minds but a demonstration of commitment towards a safer, more secure, and more prosperous Africa.

“Our collaboration is a powerful reminder of the importance of finding African solutions to African problems,” he added.

The new AAAF Chairman outlined key priorities for his tenure, including the full operationalisation of the Association and the enhancement of Africa-led Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) operations. He further assured members of Nigeria’s commitment to delivering a successful African Air Chiefs’ Symposium in 2026.

As he takes on this new role, Air Marshal Abubakar called for renewed commitment from all member states, stressing that unity and cooperation remain critical to achieving the Association’s objectives.

The appointment of the Nigerian CAS as AAAF Chairman underscores the NAF’s leadership role and expanding capabilities in the region.

Relatedly, building on the outstanding success of the 3rd edition held in Abuja in 2024, the NAF has again been entrusted with hosting the 4th edition of the African Air Forces Forum (AAF). This marks a significant record, as Nigeria will be the first nation to host 2 consecutive editions of the event. Scheduled to take place in Lagos from 21 to 23 May 2025, the 4th AAF will centre around the theme “Strengthening Collaborations in Advanced Aerospace Technologies for Enhanced National and Regional Security.” The decision by the organisers, Great Minds Events Management LLC, to once again entrust the NAF as host underscores Nigeria’s growing influence in regional airpower discussions and the NAF’s demonstrated capability in facilitating high-level engagements.

The AAF will bring together key stakeholders, including Air Chiefs, defence experts, and industry leaders, to explore cutting-edge advancements in aerospace technology and their role in bolstering security across Africa.