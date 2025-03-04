How UN WFP helps victims of conflicts, support vulnerable families in Nigeria

By Tom Okpe

The United Nations World Food Programme, UNWFP, is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergency and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and impact of climate change.

EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, ECHO, and its member States are the world’s leading donor of humanitarian aid, supporting vulnerable families in Nigeria.

Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity with people in need, all around the world, aiming to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguarding, integrity and human dignity of populations, affected by natural disasters and man-made crises.

Through its Civil Protection and Humanitarian aid Operations Department, the Union helps millions of victims of conflict and disasters every year.

With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the EU provides assistance to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

Recently, WFP, received a contribution of over €11 million, US$ 12 million, in 2024 from the European Union, EU, to help feed hungry families and provide support services in the conflict-affected northeast of Nigeria.

In a period of urgent need, the EU’s support, enabled the provision of comprehensive food security support to people, affected by the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria.

According to a release, made available to the Daily Times, by Chi Lael, Country Coordinator of the project in Nigeria, food assistance comprised €6.5 million of the EU contribution.

She said: “WFP used these funds to provide life-saving food assistance and nutrition support to 1.4 million vulnerable people living in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States in the northeast region of Nigeria.

“In these States, persistent conflict, climate shocks, high food prices and reduced household purchasing power continue to undermine people’s possibility to feed themselves.

“The number of hungry people in the northeast is projected to rise to 5 million at the peak of this year’s lean season.“

Also, David Stevenson, WFP Representative and Country Director, joining his voice with Lael, said the EU remains one of the largest contributors to WFP operations in Nigeria.

He said: “We are grateful for their support, we thank the EU, the Nigerian Government authorities and all our other partners, who worked with us to reach the most vulnerable people in the northeast, providing them with life-saving food assistance.

“The EU’s contribution, channeled through the EU’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations Department, ECHO, also supported the provision of UN Humanitarian Air Services, UNHAS, to enhance humanitarian access in the northeast, Nigeria.”

Also reacting, Denys Saltanov, Chief in UNHAS Nigeria, said the project, managed by WFP, provides humanitarian community with vital common services to reach and operate in areas of humanitarian crisis in the region.

“UNHAS also, chartered an additional helicopter and opened a new route, Maiduguri-Damaturu, to enhance access in the northeast. The EU provided €4.6 million to UNHAS, 20% of total UNHAS contributions in 2024.

“As our largest partner in Nigeria, ECHO plays a strategic role in our responding to the crisis. During unprecedented floods in 2024, UNHAS was able to reach locations that were impossible to access by road.

“UNHAS stepped in to deliver medical equipment, nutrition assistance and other humanitarian supplies to the most hard-to-reach locations and to the most vulnerable people,” he added.