How To Securely Convert Bitcoin To Naira on Breet

Being able to easily and quickly convert crypto to fiat currency is crucial for those involved in the crypto market.

This is where a reliable and efficient crypto trading platform can come in handy, offering you the necessary liquidity to move your assets as they see fit.

To convert Bitcoin to Naira, finding a platform that provides seamless and hassle-free trading experiences is essential.

Doing so can ensure that you’re getting the best exchange rates and minimise the risk of losing out on potential gains.

By reading further, you can gain insights into the various factors to consider when choosing a platform for converting Bitcoin to Naira , such as the fees involved, user interface, security measures, and customer support.

With the right platform, you can easily and confidently navigate the world of crypto trading and achieve your financial goals.

An Overview of Breet

Breet is a cryptocurrency exchange mobile application in Africa where you can convert Bitcoin to Naira and withdraw it straight to your external Naira bank account in less than five minutes for no extra fees.

Because Breet uses an over-the-counter method of crypto trading, the mobile app is suitable for anyone, ranging from beginners to crypto experts, who are looking for a quick fiat equivalent of their crypto without the involvement of a third party.

Breet has become the number one choice of Nigerians to trade their crypto as it offers various features which make the trading process enjoyable.

Its super clean and easy-to-navigate dashboard makes the trading process seamless. With just a few button clicks, you will go from crypto to Naira in the most hassle-free way.

Because Breet supports an array of cryptocurrencies, you can diversify your portfolio and invest in other crypto assets .

Join the Breet family today by downloading the Breet app on Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and enjoy seamless trading for zero added fees.

Features of Breet

1.Free Cryptocurrency Wallets:

Asides from Bitcoin, Breet offers an array of crypto coins to trade, such as Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, Dogecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

All these cryptocurrencies come with a crypto wallet available on Breet.

All you need to do is generate it; you can use it anytime and anywhere, free of extra charges.

2.Reward Points:

These are points you get for every transaction you carry out on Breet. For every 1 dollar sent, you get one reward point redeemable for cash or airtime.

3.Refer and Earn:

Breet runs a referral program where each user gets a unique referral code, and for each referral, they earn reward points.

4.Rate Calculator:

The rate calculator feature is available in-app to calculate how much your BTC sent to your wallet will be worth in Naira, depending on the current market rate.

All you need to do is enter the necessary details, such as the crypto type, currency type (Naira), and the amount in USD.

When all these details have been provided, click on “Calculate”, and your total will be shown according to the rate of the day, which will also be displayed.

5.Automatic Settlement:

This feature allows users to automate the process of withdrawing their funds after every transaction.

Breet users have the option to turn this feature off or on. When turned on, your Naira will be sent directly to your local bank account provided after every transaction.

How To Securely Trade Bitcoin To Naira on Breet

1.Generate a Bitcoin Wallet Address on Breet:

You must first generate your Breet Bitcoin wallet address to start your transaction process. You can do this by clicking on BITCOIN on your home page and clicking on GENERATE BITCOIN WALLET. This wallet address becomes yours permanently.

2.Send Your Wallet Address To External Wallet:

Next, you have to share your wallet address. Different options are available, such as copying it to clipboard, using the share button, and using a scannable QR code.

3.Send Bitcoin To Your Breet Bitcoin Wallet:

Send your desired amount of BTC (in USD) through your external wallet to your Breet Bitcoin wallet.

The amount you will receive depends on the market trading rate at the time of your transaction.

You can check the rate using the rate calculator available on the Breet app and even on your Bitcoin trade page on the Breet app. There are different rates for different ranges of crypto (in USD) received in your Breet crypto wallet.

4.The Naira Value is Added To Your Balance:

After an adequate amount of confirmations from the blockchain network, the transaction is tagged as successful, and the naira value of your Bitcoin is added to your Breet Naira wallet Balance.

How To Withdraw Your Funds To Your Local Bank Account

As mentioned earlier, you have the choice to turn on the automatic settlement feature from your settings in-app, but if you choose to withdraw your funds manually, here’s a quick step-by-step guide.

1.Click on the “menu bar” located at the top right corner of the app’s dashboard.

2.Click the “Bank Withdrawal” button, and a withdrawal page will appear.

3.Enter the necessary information and withdraw.

Final Words

In conclusion, Breet has provided a fast and convenient way to convert your Bitcoin to Naira.

The leading crypto platform allows for large trades, more privacy, faster payouts, and more. Whether you’re a seasoned crypto trader or a total newbie, Breet remains a fantastic option when converting Bitcoin to Naira.

So, what are you waiting for? Download Breet now and enjoy the best rates and a fantastic trading experience.