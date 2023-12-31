How to Dymistify 2024 – Victor Dickson

Victor Prince Dickson is the inventor of Kommon Sense, he has a reputation for solving complex and wicked problems for a living. He is a transformation coach and a 7D business consultant.

A five-time author, consummate teacher, sought-after trainer, and public speaker. Victor is a master of the human mind, knowledge economy, systems designs, systems leadership, organic entrepreneurship, holistic education, and woman intelligence, with over a decade of experience in human capital consultancy.

He is the founder of Alpha Woman Academy, Executive director at El-Spice Media and Tech, and co-founder at Brains and Skills. He is a fellow of CIHCDN and the African coordinator for CWIW, among many other hats. Prince is popularly known as the Transformation Consultant.”

2024 has officially begun for the majority, but for the powerful 1%, 2024 began in 2023.



This is one fact many fail to recognize in the tapestry of the world. The logic is simple, every day is a consequence of the night before. This is why very smart people start today with yesterday.



The fact is that the majority of what will happen in 2024, has been decided some time back, based on data intelligence, seer audacity, faith, and sometimes wanton foolishness.



This salvo is not meant to discourage, nor burst your bubbles of optimism, rather it is a kind reminder that planning is a super strategy.



For many, the year 2024 looms like a sphinx, shrouded in a veil of both promise and peril. But I say fear not, intrepid traveler, for I hope that this article helps you decipher the cryptic message the coming year whispers.



I am not only confident that this compass will guide you to survive the labyrinth of 2024, but that it will help you dance triumphantly within its intricate halls. To make the matter easy to grasp, let’s engage the year through seven (7) luminous lenses: Spirituality, Emotional Intelligence, Finance, Leadership, Mindset, Self-Management, and Conflict Resolution.



The world has become a battlefield of the good and the evil. Kingdom warfare is expanding by the seconds. The prize is your Soul. Therefore, you must take time to Nurture your soul in a world that has gone ballistic.



As uncertainty gnaws at the edges of economies and empires, I beckon on you to dive inwards.

In the sanctuary of the spirit, where you can cultivate moral resilience, mindfulness, and purpose, because as the world becomes more turbulent, the stability of your soul will become an anchor. You must embrace meditation, find solace in nature, and reconnect with your higher self without which you cannot fortify your faith and weather the coming storm.



Finding the anchor to your soul is not enough, considering that life is lived from within to without. Hence, to engage beyond yourself you must master your emotions. You must become a brutal architect who balances the intricate tapestry of relationship(s). You have to hone your self-awareness, understand your triggers, wield empathy, and curate resilience as your mightiest weapon. By navigating the emotional currents with grace, you’ll make decisions with clarity and forge meaningful connections. You need to dive deep enough to appreciate the connection between thoughts and feelings and how it births your Emotions. Believe me, your Emotions will make or make 2024.



Whatever you do with your Emotions in 2024, you must be very aware and ready to ride the Economic Waves. The fact is that the financial tides of 2024 will be choppy, but fear not, just focus on understanding market shifts, navigate inflation’s treacherous reefs, and make informed investment decisions, especially considering that fact that the Israel/ Hamas War, Ukraine/Russia and other pockets of clashes and crises across the world is bound to cause a seismic shift that will influence economic actions and inactions in the global community. Notwithstanding, remember, even the roughest seas lead to undiscovered shores – embrace prudence, strategize wisely, and your financial ship will reach a safe harbor.



In 2024 you need to do what looks odd, become the captain of your ship, 2024 demands visionary leadership. Focus less on leading others, focus more on leading yourself. Embrace adaptability and let your authenticity inspire others. Foster innovation, embrace change and chart a course that will leave a legacy in its wake.

Be unsatisfied with the known, for once, intentionally jump into the unknown, and venture into more risky regions. Aim so much for the galaxies that even when you fail, you will land in the sky. Don’t poison yourself with your comfort zone.



However, the secret to that leap will be the quality of your Mind. For I tell you the truth, 2024 is the year of the Mind. The battlefields of 2024 lie not just in boardrooms and markets, but also within the fertile fields of our Minds. So, you must cultivate a growth mindset. You must understand the structure of your Mind because it is your energy field. You have to grasp all the elements of your Mind and deploy them into full armament. Your Imagination, the Triangular order, your Source Code, and instinct/intuition pathways. You need to know the characteristics of your thoughts, both the male and female thoughts. These will help you calibrate the Energy, Vibration, Frequency, and Data available for your visions and dreams. Ultimately, you must understand that your body cannot take you to where your Mind has not been to. For I assure you that, with a flexible Mind, you’ll conquer any obstacle.



Unfortunately, if you don’t know how to self-manage, I cannot guarantee safety. As the year unfolds, the delicate dance between personal and professional well-being takes center stage. You must set healthy boundaries, prioritize self-care, and strike a harmonious chord between work and life. Remember, a well-rested warrior is a victorious one.



Victory is good and desirable, but the real beauty of Victory is its sustainability. It is a fact that worlds are colliding, more will collide, civilizations with clash, and ideologies will war. Whether through VUCA, Re-globalization, or Re-nationalization, conflict will be democratized. The secret is in developing the Art of Conflict Resolution and Mediation.

Invest in becoming a skilled diplomat, learn strategic communication, active listening, and empathy and become a skills judge. Learn to judge people, hold them to account but do not condemn for no mortal can condemn another but it is given to us to audit, to hold responsible, and scale beliefs, actions, principles, values, and ethics.

Otherwise, you will make peace with your poison.



Finally, as we begin 2024, I hope that this wisdom will illuminate your path, empowering you to not just survive, but thrive in the labyrinthine year ahead. Embrace the challenges, seize the opportunities, and remember, the greatest adventure lies not in avoiding the unknown, but in navigating it with courage, grace, and an unwavering spirit remember 2024 is not the force, you are!

