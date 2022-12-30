How TMY Media became most sought after digital media in 2022

Nigerian singer, Specdo, has successfully sailed his media company, TMY Media to become one of the most sought after digital media platforms in Nigeria.

The singer-cum-entrepreneur whose real name is Ajayi Solomon, is the founder of Tree Money Yard Empire, one of Nigeria’s top digital media companies, and a durable multimedia brand founded in 2011.

Specdo has through Tree Money Yard (or TMY, for short), revolutionised digital media in Nigeria rendering diverse digital services including production, branding, promotion and social media services to celebrities, public figures and companies.

The company, which started from 6th Avenue in Festac town and later move to 3rd Avenue, is currently at Chevron, Lekki, Lagos and has been active since 2015, earning a reputation as one of the most efficient and effective media companies in Nigeria, with over eight years experience in the entertainment industry.

TMY Media, duly registered and doing business in Nigeria, with clients beyond the shores of the country and in near and far countries including Ghana, Dubai, the UK, Canada and the United State, has been pulling all stops towards the concert slated for February.

In a further post that affirmed his multidimensional personality, the TMY Empire boss writes: “I change the world with my talent; I make people successful. That is my biggest achievement.”

Aside successfully managing his media brand, Specdo has begun to wet the appetite of his fans with a teaser about a forthcoming mega concert in February 2023.

A recent post on his Instagram page, @official_specdo, which appears on December 7, showed a poster titled “TMY Records Presents Feb 2023, NFT album, Coming Soon.”

READ ALSO: Bring instances of a breach in Federal Character..

The poster which also bears the imprint of Specdo NFT Concerts also shows pictures of prizes to be won by fans including iPhones 11 and 12, Benz C300, Keke NAPEP tricycle and motorcycles.

Specdo accompanied the photo with a brief bio of himself: “Specdo is a Nigerian singer entrepreneur. He was born in Ogun State, grew up in Ajegunle [and] popularly known in Festac, Amuwo part of Lagos Nigeria.”

The multi-talented musician came into the limelight after the release of “Blow My Mind”, a song that generated controversy between him and popular musician Davido in 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...