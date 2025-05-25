How Tinubu’s reforms drive customs revenue to record N1.3trn in Q1 2025–Adeniyi

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr Bashir Adeniyi, says reforms introduced under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda have driven the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to a record revenue of N1.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, more than double the N600 billion generated during the same period in 2023.

Adeniyi, who disclosed in a forthcoming State House documentary marking President Tinubu’s second anniversary in office, attributed the surge in revenue not to an increase in import volumes, which have declined due to foreign exchange constraints, but to significant improvements in operational efficiency, transparency, and enforcement across Customs commands nationwide.

He explained that the Customs Service has achieved these gains through the deployment of advanced technologies, stricter monitoring of compliance, enhanced accountability, and aggressive efforts to block revenue leakages at all points of entry. According to him, these measures reflect the positive impact of Tinubu’s economic agenda on institutional performance.

Adeniyi said the Service is set to roll out the E-Customs Modernisation Project, a $3.2 billion initiative that will digitise cargo processing, surveillance, and payment systems at seaports and border posts across the country. Once fully deployed, the project is expected to contribute an estimated $250 billion in cumulative revenue over the next 20 years.

He also highlighted progress on the newly launched Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme, which offers pre-vetted and compliant importers expedited clearance and green-lane treatment. The programme, he noted, is designed to reduce port congestion, lower transaction times, and build greater trust between Customs and legitimate traders.

On enforcement, Adeniyi revealed that intensified anti-smuggling operations across key border areas—including Seme, Idiroko, Katsina, and Sokoto—have led to the dismantling of major smuggling syndicates and the recovery of over N64 billion from under-assessed and undervalued imports in the past nine months. These operations, he said, have been supported by joint task forces involving the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Police.

He added that clearance timelines at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports have dropped significantly from 21 days to between 7 and 10 days for compliant importers. This improvement is a direct result of reforms and the ongoing implementation of the National Single Window, a digital platform that will integrate all relevant government agencies involved in cargo clearance into a centralised, paperless system.

Adeniyi said the NCS is also supporting the federal government’s push to boost non-oil exports. The Service has introduced fast-track lanes for agricultural exports and is working closely with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to streamline outbound cargo processes. In 2024 alone, Nigeria formally exported over N340 billion worth of solid minerals and agro commodities—a 38 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

He further disclosed that over 1,800 Customs officers have been trained in advanced data analytics, risk profiling, and artificial intelligence as part of a wider institutional transformation agenda. He noted that the launch of the B-Odogwu portal in March 2025 marked another major milestone, offering a locally developed, unified system that allows stakeholders, including shippers, terminal operators, and traders, to access and manage their information more efficiently.

Adeniyi reaffirmed that the Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to deepening reform, enhancing revenue generation, and supporting President Tinubu’s economic vision by building a modern, technology-driven Customs system capable of facilitating trade, protecting national interests, and promoting long-term economic growth.