How Timaya, Phyno, Portable ushered Bayelsans into 2024

Dancehall singer Timaya, ushered Bayelsans into the New Year in style as he celebrated Timaya Day, on January 1, 2024, a day officially dedicated to celebrate Bayelsa’s illustrious son.

This will be the first celebration since 2020 as a result of Covid – 19 pandemic. Very few entertainers can put on a show like the Egeberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, and he sure did put on a show for his people who poured out in their numbers. The people came out in grand style as over 25,000 fans gathered to celebrate their living legend at the Oxbow Pavilion Lake in the state capital; Yenagoa, Bayelsa state

Some of the best and trending entertainers in Nigeria gave a good account of themselves at the event with stunning performances that kept Bayelsans asking for more. Timaya ensured ns had the finest New Year Celebrations in the country. The show was graced by A-list artistes like: D’banj, Phyno, Tekno, King Perry, Portable and Ajebo Hustlers and tik tok comic actor Sabinus, who anchored the show. He did not disappoint as he spiced up the show with lots of rib cracking jokes.

They musicians gave a good account of themselves as they all delivered memorable performances which Bayelsans will hold dear for some time. The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri and other notable House of Assembly members were in attendance to celebrate a son of the soil who has now become a statesman in his own right, as he has continued to put Bayelsa on the continental and global map.

Timaya Day is also an event used to provide young artistes/creatives from the state with the opportunity to showcase their talents and get a platform on which to build from. As someone who first gained visibility from a talent hunt, Timaya has always been passionate about supporting the next generation of talents with a platform to show their skills to the world while also helping to develop the entertainment sector in the Niger Delta.