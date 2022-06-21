How The Shawn Exchange protects customers―CEO

Fears of hackers and scammers have been the bane of digital services but the CEO of The Shawn Exchange has given assurances that digital companies work endlessly to mitigate the problem.

Using the Shawn Exchange as an example, its founder and CEO, Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael said: “In a world of social media where it doesn’t take two minutes to create a fake page, dealing with scammers would be a recurring issue and that’s why we can’t rest or relax on this issue.

We constantly caution our customers to beware of these scam pages but even that is not enough; currently, we are working on the verification of our social media pages for easy identification by our customers.”

When Shawn Exchange clocked one recently, its customers were treated to a giveaway spree. Explaining the motivation behind such benevolence, the CEO said: “As I have noted in a recent interview, without our customers The Shawn Exchange wouldn’t be here. Some of these customers tried us out once and subsequently referred friends and family to us too.

That was one of the factors behind the extraordinary growth of The Shawn Exchange. The giveaway was just a way of giving back to the community that made us. it was our way of appreciating them.”

Expatiating further, he said: “Our giveaways are very simple. Customers are required to provide a screenshot to prove they have traded with us within at least a month that is all that was needed to win the gifts. On our part, it was fun to take time out to do that with our customers.”

As for the benefit inherent in the giveaway as a business strategy, The Shawn Exchange boss said: “I must admit that research and observations have proven that doing these giveaways brings even more customers to us.”

