How Sara Suka group planned bloody Sallah in Jos, kills five

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A bandit group known as Sara Suka in northern Nigeria, almost planned to ignite yet another crisis in Jos, during the just concluded Sallah celebration.

The group had become one of the deadliest in Jos North over the last six years.

They are known for rape, armed robbery, kidnapping and are mostly used as machineries during crisis.

However, an internal rivalry ensued amongst them, but due to the one month Ramadan fast, they kept their cool, only to attack each other immediately after the Sunday prayers on Sallah day.

Faithfuls who throng to the prayer ground scamper for safety as it took the intervention of security operatives to ensure normalcy after about 45 mins.

The fracas led to the death of five persons before normalcy was restored.

The sounds of gunshots by security operatives scared even Christians who were heading to Church on Sunday and running for safety, news filtered the air that the hitherto Jos, crisis had begun again.

Calling for calm, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, assured the public that normalcy had returned and call on citizens to go about their usual activities

Speaking to our correspondent on Wednesday, Alabo said three persons have been arrested in connection to the killings.

Our correspondent reports that aside from the clash, eyewitnesses said the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Jos was largely peaceful.

Church services for Christians proceeded without disturbance, apart from the initial scamper for safety, as both communities observed their religious practices in harmony.

Muslims heading to the prayer ground exchanged pleasantries with their Christian friends in a show of mutual respect and goodwill.

However, the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang marked the celebration with a special broadcast, urging Muslims to live peacefully with Christians adherents.