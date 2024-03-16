How Portable’s women celebrated his birthday

By Orji Onyekwere

Once again the issue of domestic abuse has reared its ugly head in the marital life of Bewaji Ewatomi, and her hubby, singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable and she again denied allegations of domestic abuse in her home.

This denial followed a comment from an Instagram follower identified as @agbajedeboraha, who raised accusations of spousal assault against the singer in the comments section.

Ewatomi was quick to deny any of such domestic abuse while urging the people to learn to mind their business. While responding via her Instagram handle, Bewaji said she will remain in her marriage and she is doing this because of her children as she is not ready to have children for different men

Her words: “If I stay in my husband’s house till now, ‘na because of my children because I can’t be among people like you with five children and five fathers. Anything I see in my husband’s house ‘na because of my children’ tomorrow.”

In another development, Ewatomi and the other baby mamas of Portable, early this week; congratulated the singer for attaining the age of 30 years in style. The singer received love messages from his wife Bewaji Ewatomi, baby mama, Akinyanju Omobolarinde aka Ashabi and the other baby mamas.

Ewatomi wrote: “Happy birthday to the most amazing man in the world! You bring so much joy and happiness in my life. I am incredibly grateful for all the wonderful moments we’ve shared together. May this year be filled with endless blessings, laughter and success. Cheers to another year of adventures and making beautiful memories together. I love you so much baby, Big 30th.”

Ashabi his baby mama also penned down a mind blowing message to the singer:

“Happy birthday to you my choice, Daddy Fitilamihan, May God bless your new age with wisdom, knowledge and understanding that you deserve my celebrity crush. Keep winning mint choco mi,” She said.