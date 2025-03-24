How Pipe Company NELMACO, supported Plateau in World Water Day Celebration 

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A Pipe production company, NELMACO Global Resources, has been at the forefront of supporting water projects in Plateau State and beyond. This was exemplified in the 2025 World Water Day celebration when the company took over sponsorship of the major activities to ensure that the day was celebrated successfully.

NELMACO, the first indigenous water pipe production company in the State, north central and north eastern part of Nigeria, has demonstrated commitment in ensuring that the Plateau State government over the years fulfills its promises of ensuring that the state has sustainable water within its nook and cranny.

Speaking at the world water day celebration marked on Friday in Jos, NELMACO, represented by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Alfred Baker Mgbejume stated that the company has strived to live up to the United Nations Standard, ensuring that Plateau State continues to have access to clean water.

According to him: “We are also running with the mandate of the current administration ably led by Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, which seeks to ensure that all citizens have clean water as a right and not a privilege.

“That is why at Nelmaco Industries Limited, and particularly through our subsidiary Nelmaco Polymers, we recognize the vital role that water plays in our daily lives and the ongoing challenges faced by many in accessing this essential resource.

“As manufacturers of high-quality UPVC pipes, sewer drain pipes, seismic pipes, electrical pipes, soil waste pipes, pressure pipes, borehole casing pipes, HDPE pipes, PE pipes, PPR pipes and various pipe fittings, we are dedicated to providing innovative solutions that contributes to effective water management and infrastructural development.

“We believe that collaboration is key to addressing the water crisis, therefore, we would like to reiterate our sincere willingness to partner with the government and the Ministry of Water Resources, together, we can work towards enhancing water distribution systems, improving sanitation, and ensuring the sustainability of water across Africa and Nigeria, particularly in our home state of Plateau”, he said.

Earlier, Governor Mutfwang assured stakeholders in the water sector that his administration was making frantic efforts to change the narrative on the challenges of open defecation in the State.

Represented by the Commissioner of Health in the State, Dr Nicholas Bamlong, he said, “My dear citizens of Plateau State, as we commemorate World Water Day 2025, as members of the United Nations family, I want to use this opportunity to emphasize the importance of preserving our water sources, including glaciers.

“Glaciers, as we all know, play a crucial role in regulating water flows and maintaining water quality.

“However, it is now common knowledge that they are under threat due to climate change.

“Here in Plateau State, we recognise the significance of protecting our environment and natural resources.

“We will continue to work towards reducing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices”, the governor assured.

Mutfwang said another critical issue the State government must address is open defecation, adding that it is unacceptable that in this day and age, many of Plateau citizens still lack access to proper sanitation facilities which has affected the State, ranking as the second State in the practice of open defecation.

“This practice not only poses serious health risks but also contaminates our water sources.

“To combat this, as a government, we have vowed to change the narrative by intensifying our efforts towards creating an enabling environment to provide clean water and sanitation facilities to all citizens.

“We will continue to work with local governments, communities, and development partners to ensure that everyone has access to a safe and healthy environment.

“We have taken immediate steps to introduce renewable energy to power the facilities of Plateau State Water Supply Agencies for sustainable access to water supply across the State.

“We are promoting sanitation and hygiene practices in collaboration with World bank Sustainable Urban Rural Water Supply and Sanitation and Hygiene under the SURWARH program in rural small town and urban areas of Plateau State and supporting the construction of toilets and sanitation facilities within those jurisdictions.

“We have continued to engage local communities to raise awareness about the importance of proper sanitation and hygiene practices”, he explained.

Mutfwang called on stakeholders to work together to protect the environment, preserve water sources, and ensure that all citizens have access to clean water and sanitation facilities”.

“As we strive to protect our glaciers, let us also work towards a world where everyone has access to safe sanitation and hygiene facilities. Through initiatives like the ‘Clean Plateau: Use the Toilet’ campaign, where we can collectively create lasting change”.

He appreciated all partners and the various stakeholders that have been working tirelessly to turn around things in the water and sanitation sub sector particularly, towards changing the narrative regarding the State’s ranking as the second state in the country in the practice of open deification.

Earlier in his remarks, Commissioner of Water Resources and Energy, Mr Bashir Datti, said, “I’m pleased to announce the launch of the ‘Clean Plateau, Use the Toilet’ campaign initiative that seeks to raise awareness about the importance of using proper sanitation facilities and ending open defecation, which directly impacts water quality and human health.

Adding that, “By promoting the use of toilets and improving sanitation practices, we can ensure the preservation of our valuable water resources, including glaciers, and protect our communities from water-borne diseases.

“As a people, it is crucial that we collaborate and work together at all levels of Government, the State, local Governments areas and down to our communities to maintain clean, healthy environments for all”.

He also said as part of the present administration to improve portable water supply to the citizenry, the State government has awarded contracts for the construction of isolated water schemes in 13 communities in five local government areas of the State.

Datti further stated that contracts have also been awarded for the rehabilitation of 3 water treatment plants in Langtang North, Bokkos and Wase LGAs of the State.

“Flag off rehabilitation of 300 hand pumps and 60 solar boreholes in both Jos North and South LGAs.

“As we mark this 2025 World Water Day, let us remember that preservation of our planet’s glacier is not just an environmental issue, but a matter of global water security, human health, and economic stability “, he maintained