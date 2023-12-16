How Nigeria’s marketing communications landscape is evolving- Fawehinmi

Over the years, Nigeria’s marketing communications landscape has showcased resilience, creativity, and dynamism, leading to innovative campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences and contribute to the nation’s vibrant media landscape.

However, challenges such as fragmentation, ethical concerns, and the need for innovation have created a complex scenario in the industry.

Olaotan Fawehinmi, a seasoned marketing communications professional and Associate Director of Client Services at Mediacraft Associates, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

He sheds light on these challenges and provides insightful solutions, offering a roadmap for positive change in the industry.

He said, “As the industry grapples with these issues, intervention is needed to consolidate efforts, foster ethical practices, and harness innovation for sustainable growth. It all begins with regulation. The more developed markets are highly regulated, so transparency, ethical standards, and fair competition are easy to achieve.”

Drawing parallels with other sectors, he advocated for collaborative efforts among smaller agencies, emphasising shared resources and knowledge exchange to elevate industry standards.

Highlighting the significance of client education, Fawehinmi noted, “As the consultant, you may know what is best for the client, but most times, the clients want what they want and need someone to execute at a fee.” He stresses the need to educate clients about the value and outcomes of diverse marketing strategies to foster client trust and the benefits of trusting industry expertise, promoting mutual respect and understanding.

He emphasised the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the marketing communications sector. He stated that AI has completely changed the game and highlighted the ongoing integration for more personalisation, predictive analytics, and marketing process automation, foreseeing a future of immersive, interactive, and personalised content creation and marketing.

“Three Es can never go wrong: Education, Exposure, and Experience,” he asserts. He advocates for building capacity through training programs, learning from developed markets, and gradually adopting AI solutions aligned with specific needs.

The statement also touches upon ethical challenges within the industry. Fawehinmi highlighted the significance of avoiding culturally inappropriate campaigns and exploitative tactics. He called for a balance between regulation and creativity, emphasising the need for responsible practices that build trust.

He cautions against stifling creativity, stating, “To build a culture that values creativity and ensures compliance with ethical standards, we need the right PEOPLE and the right PROCESSES.”

Discussing the unique opportunities in Nigeria’s economic, social, and cultural landscape, Fawehinmi advocates for impactful, community-focused campaigns. “Nigeria is unique and dynamic. The rich blend of ethnicities, languages, traditions, and contemporary influences can be advantageous when creating impactful social cause campaigns,” he explains.

As a practitioner and trainer, Fawehinmi highlighted the urgent skills gap for the new generation of marketing professionals, emphasising the importance of compelling storytelling, crisis communication skills, and a global perspective.

Advising aspiring communication professionals, He coined a mantra—Initiate, Integrate, Iterate. He encouraged them to initiate the tone from the beginning, integrate trust-building into their dealings, and iteratively refine their unique selling propositions.

His insights provide a comprehensive guide for navigating the complex dynamics of Nigeria’s marketing communications industry. His wealth of experience and forward-thinking approach offer valuable perspectives for professionals aspiring to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape.