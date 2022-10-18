How NCAA hijacked aviation training in FAAN, others

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Aviation training in the country is heading towards doom if the current training situation in NCAA is not checked by stakeholders and well-meaning aviation experts.

An investigation by The Daily Times revealed that NCAA in the past few years embarked on the training of aviation personnel of other parastatals using their retired and unqualified personnel to hijack training from other agencies such as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)

It was learnt NCAA as a regulatory body can not train who they will monitor to be well trained, but the agency is doing the training by themselves through their retired staff that owns training facilities and companies.

It was gathered that these NCAA retired staff with the registered companies, start fronting for some individuals in the organization by going around the aviation industry to seek those that have applied for security training in FAAN’s training school to discourage from being trained by FAAN as according to them, FAAN training school and personnel were not accredited and should not use them and then divert that security personnel to NCAA staff.

It was also gathered these set of people also go to state-owned airports to canvas to them that FAAN does not have competent people to train their staff and that it is only NCAA that can train their staff and award them certificates which they claimed to be authentic than that of FAAN.

An anonymous stakeholder told Dailly Times “they are the ones training and they are the ones monitoring, the DG of NCAA might not know this but this is what has been going on in the system”.

“Most FAAN staff have been trained by ICAO on Trainair plus accredited to the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria and FAAN personnel have gradually come to the standard of NCAT”

The anonymous staff called the attention of the minister of Aviation and the director general of NCAA to look into the matter in order to save the sector from training half-baked aviation personnel

Contacted, the General Manager of Public Affairs, Mr Sam Adurogboye said NCAA will not condone such practices adding that anybody caught will be dealt with ” If you are talking about the retirees whatever he is doing, he will face the consequence but if they are doing it with NCAA staff, they should expose them”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...