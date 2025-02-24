How NAF killed bandits in Zamfara

By Andrew Oota

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have recorded yet another feat in the fight against insurgents in the North West with killing dozen of bandits during airstrikes in Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara state.

According to a counter-insurgency publication in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the operation was successful as result of coordinated intelligence.

The publication revealed that the bandits suspected to be relatives of notorious kingpin, Ado Aliero, along with other unidentified individuals, left Tsafe LGA to rustle cattle from nearby communities.

It said luck ran out of the bandits when they attempted escaping after stealing several livestock when they encountered resistance from security forces.

According to the publication, the troops tracked the rustlers and waited until they reached a mountainous area before surrounding them.

READ ALSO: “IBB’s June 12 Confession Insulting” – Archbishop Chukwuma

“Upon confirming their location, they alerted the Nigerian Air Force, which swiftly deployed air assets to engage the fleeing bandits,” the report said.

Makama quoted eyewitnesses as confirming that several bandits were eliminated in the operation, though the exact number was yet to be determined as of the time of the report.

“Another source said that at least 23 bandits were killed as well as several others injured. The sources said that the troops also recovered a large number of rustled cattle,” the publication added.