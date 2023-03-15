How low passenger turnout is crippling domestic airlines

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

As the recovery in air travel is still gathering steam as the Federal Government had since lifted travel restrictions following the dismantling of COVID-19 protocols, local airline operators are not finding it easy in the passengers market.

Consequently, airlines have recorded a drop in passengers, even with the airfare promotions as airlines have lowered fares to N45,000 day tickets as against the previous fare of N100,000

Due to low passenger traffic, some of the airlines, either fly half empty or in some cases with a very low load factor.

A source at the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammad Airport (MMA) told our correspondent, that traffic is very low because most travellers are not turning up to book or to travel as usual.

The ticketing officer said passengers’ figure had dropped for some time, saying that, if it were in those days when tickers sold between N30,000 to N40,000, most airlines’ seats would regularly have their seats fully booked.

According to reports, over 50 per cent f airlines operating in the country have one form of airfare promo or the other which usually extends from the end of each year to the first quarter of the coming year.

For instance, Arik Air, a few months ago announced a Black Friday ticket sales promotion in a bid to make fares more affordable and stimulate air travel among Nigerians.

According to the airline, the sales promotion was designed to enable customers of the airline to get about a 15% discount on all tickets booked within the advertised period.

The Black Friday ticket sales started on November 16 and ended on November 25, 2022. However, customers who were lucky to benefit from the offer were the ones that booked tickets to travel between November 25 and December 02, 2022.

Most of these promo tickets which offer discounted fares are strictly purchased online via the airline’s website or on the airline’s Mobile App.

Not too long after Arik Air reeled out its promo offer, Aero Contractors, the oldest domestic carrier in the country also came up with its promo “Four For Five” to encourage families to travel during that period.

This is in addition to other issues that have to do with the high cost of Jet A1, scarcity of forex, poor infrastructure, corruption, multiple charges and other challenges working against domestic airlines in the country.

The cost of aviation fuel accounts for about 40 per cent of the operational cost of most airlines, and the colossal rise in the price of the product by over 300 per cent within one year has equally increased the operational cost astronomically. As of today, the cost of aviation fuel had rapidly risen to about N800 per litre in some places.

Added to these challenges are lack of corporate governance, policy and regulation, inadequate funding and resources, high cost of operation, insecurity and insurance.

An industry source which disclosed the huge loss said that these above-mentioned factors have done a disservice to the airlines, forcing them to devise ways of survival to keep their businesses afloat.

Most recently, start-up, Value Jet Airlines, as part of events marking its 100 days of operations, introduced juicy promo fare which took effect from January 16, 2023.

The promo fare offered to its teeming customers is as low as N40,000 for a one-way trip to the destinations the airline operates.

In addition, Air Peace, Ibom Air, Dana Air and others have introduced one form of promo or the other.

Justifying the ticket price, the Chairman of Value Jet, Kunle Soname, remarked that the airline was no stranger to the industry and would base its services on the need for the right pricing.

Corroborating, the Chairman, Managing Director of Valuejet, Capt. Dapo Majekodunmi recounted the 100 days of the airline and unfolded some plans to make the airline the preferred carrier of many Nigerians, stressing that they intend to expand operations to other routes across the country.

“The past 100 days have been interesting and you expect that we are a start-up would have issues that we need to improve on. We did not get comfortable with the first 100 days as we tried to do something better. Every day that went was better than the previous day and we have been able to study and see areas to be addressed on demand and passengers service satisfaction.”

Similarly, another startup airline, Green Africa, recently launched Green Friday Promo Deal.

The promo, according to the airline offers 10% off all fares on all routes in its network.

Tagged “Green Friday’, which is unlike the yearly Black Friday deals that are only valid for a day, the 10% promo is on all flight tickets bought on their website within a certain period.

It allows beneficiaries to enjoy the incentive from November 21st to December 10th, 2022, and in the new year from January 20th to February 28th, 2023.

But the Chief Operating Officer of United Nigeria Airlines, Mazi Osita Okonkwo has a different view as it relates to ticket prices.

To Okonkwo, the cost of air tickets in Nigeria is so low when compared with the cost of operation, a situation that forces investors or sponsors to underwrite the cost by injecting capital to sustain the business.

Explaining further, he said “One of the lessons learnt is that it is important to be mindful of the operational set-up and cost of operations. And to what extent do you go to make the customer happy without compromising the viability of the business? We learnt that it doesn’t make sense to be competing on fares.

“There is no heroism in flying an aircraft. The only heroism there is sustaining the operations of an airline. Instead of competing on fares, airlines should be focused on what they are doing, make sure you get the customers to a level that they are comfortable and happy with you”.

