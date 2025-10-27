How love for reading spurs 7-Year Old   Faith Maiyaki to donate to Oluremi Tinubu Education Fund 

Seven Years Old female Primary Four pupil who attends Elpis Nursery/ Primary. School in Dutse, Jigsaw State Capital, donated money to Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu @65 Education Fund

Following the constant birthday jingles on the electronic media before the 21st of September 2025 to mark the 65th birthday of Nigeria’s first lady that people willing to donate should make donations to a dedicated Zenith bank account tagged OLUREMI AT 65 EDUCATION FUND.

This jingle prompted seven years old Faith Maiyaki a primary four pupil attending ELPIS NURSERY/PRIMARY SCHOOL in Dutse, Jigawa state to make her own donation to the Zenith bank account for story books to be bought for the National Library for other children like her to read.

The drama began, while watching NTA Channels TV and TVC network news with her parents, during the commercial break she got so much entangled with the OLUREMI at 65 EDUCATION FUND jingle and for a whole week she kept on disturbing her parents that she wants to make her own donation to the education fund for the first lady to buy story books in the library.

On Wednesday the 3rd of September last month she saw the advert again on NTA network at 9pm, Faith Maiyaki picked up her pencil and quickly wrote the Zenith account number inside her textbook before it goes off the television. Right there she demanded her local clay save where she keeps money dashed to her should be broken and her Dad should go to Zenith bank and make payment.

Rather her father collected the account details from her and made transfer at exactly 10:08pm from his Fidelity account to the Zenith account of OLUREMI education fund and showed her receipt of payment which made her to be so happy and her desire is met.

This gesture was also emulated by her ten years old elder sister. She also made her donation at exactly 10:10pm on that very day 3rd September 2025.

Faith Maiyaki has read 68 children story books from July 2024 till date. She loves to read story books and she goes to borrow from her school during every holidays after exhausting the books bought for her at home.

Her love for reading Rhymes, poems and story books prompted her decision to support the OLUREMI at 65 EDUCATION fund.

She imbibed the culture of reading from her Elder sister who has read over one hundred books and enjoys writing short stories.

They said their support to the education fund will help other of their peers to get access to books from the National library to read.

The two girls have a book shelve in their bedroom where they get books to read night time stories and sleep off on their beds.

The love of reading books have encouraged them to attend a special phonetic lessons every Friday evenings for two hours and Saturday mornings for two hours on a weekly basis.

At night which is the parents time,watching network News on NTA, Channels TV, TVC, AIT, Arise TV and BBC when the time permits is a must for them as they imbibe that from their parents.

They wished the First lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu Happy birthday as they pray for her to enjoy good health and long life.

The October 11th International day of the girl child was celebrated in a unique way, where they joined other girls to preside over a symbolic plenary session at the Jigawa state House of Assembly to speak out for the girl child, as they presented proposals to the state lawmakers. The Speaker Jigawa State House of Assembly Right Honourable Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin vacated his seat for a one day girl child Speaker.

The First lady OLUREMI TINUBU was born 21st September 1960.

She had encouraged Nigerians to forgo sending personal gifts or publishing celebratory messages in newspapers, on television or on the radio.

Instead she called for donations to support the construction of a state of the art National library, which is envisioned as a beacon of knowledge and cultural preservation for future generations. She said her efforts are driven by a deep sense of duty and patriotism.

The funds are intended to provide a significant boost to the completion of the National Library project, which aims to enhance literacy, research and digital access for Nigerians.

First lady of Nigeria Remi Tinubu few days ago was on a facility tour of the Qatar National Library in Doha capital of Qatar