How Keyamo is positioning Nigeria’s aviation sector on the global map

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has a clear mandate, focusing on formulating and managing government policies and programs related to civil aviation. This includes overseeing air transportation, airport development, aviation infrastructure services, aviation security, and airspace management to advance Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Upon its creation, the Nigerian aviation sector experienced optimism with the establishment of Nigeria Airways. However, the privatization policy under President Olusegun Obasanjo, with Mrs. Kema Chikwe as minister, led to a decline in investment, and the country has struggled to recover since then. Numerous attempts, especially during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and Senator Hadi Sirika’s tenure, have resulted in disappointing outcomes.

While the vision for a national carrier is still in progress, the sector has made significant strides in compliance with safety and security measures. Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, SAN, has prioritized strict adherence to the Civil Aviation Act and Regulations, as well as standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the World Meteorological Organization.

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Minister Keyamo has implemented a five-point achievement plan that focuses on compliance with safety regulations, supporting local airlines, enhancing aviation infrastructure, developing human capacity, and optimizing revenue generation for the federal government.

A notable challenge has been the land dispute affecting the Abuja Second Runway, which stalled construction for over a year. However, the minister’s prompt actions allowed contractors to resume work on this critical project, providing a boost to the industry.

The relocation of all international airlines to the new terminal at Lagos International Airport highlighted the sector’s progress. This move addressed design flaws and ensured Terminal 1’s functionality within a record timeframe. Furthermore, the ministry expedited the remodeling of the Arrival Hall at Lagos International Airport’s Wing E, resulting in a state-of-the-art facility that enhances passenger experience, made possible through a Public-Private Partnership and collaboration with the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Clearing foreign airlines’ trapped funds in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria has improved Nigeria’s reputation and boosted foreign airlines’ confidence, positively impacting tourism. This development led to an increase in flights on the Nigeria-UK route, with Air Peace securing operating rights and breaking a long-standing monopoly, fostering competition and reducing airfares.

The Federal Airports Authority has been tasked with enhancing revenue generation through toll access and E-tags at airport entrances. The commencement of the Nigeria-US route and improved bilateral trade have also been remarkable. Emirates resumed flights to Nigeria on October 1, 2024, complementing the revitalization of Hajj terminals and efforts to curb illegal private charter operations. The establishment of the African Aviation and Aerospace University and recognition from ACI Africa, along with a Memorandum of Understanding with Boeing for aircraft acquisition, mark further achievements.

The signing of the CTC and the announcement of Nigeria’s score improvement from 49.5% to 70.5% by the AWT signify substantial progress for the sector. Under Festus Keyamo’s leadership, significant strides have been made, enhancing Nigeria’s global image.

While much remains to be done, it is essential to acknowledge the minister’s proactive approach despite limited formal experience in the aviation sector. His impressive achievements suggest that with thoughtful leadership and commitment, Nigeria may be on the path to reclaiming its former glory in aviation.