How JeroidNG is assisting Nigerians with Trading Crypto in an Easy way

A leading E commerce and cryptocurrency platform, JeroidNG, has revealed how its solving Nigerians’ problems with crypto trading.

Following the establishment of the e-commerce platform in 2018, JeroidNG assures Nigerians of redefined cryptocurrency that would ease stress and has continued to live up to its promises.

JeroidNG trades of unused iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play gift cards, among other cryptocurrency businesses.

According to the founder, Adedunni Jeremiah Mayowa, his mission is to build a platform that would provide a lasting solution to the problem that emerges with cryptocurrencies and Giftcards in Nigeria.

“To ensure this comes to life, we have an app that enables our users to either trade or converts these valuable assets to cash all at their fingertips. It is easy with no delays,” he added.

With our mobile App, users can easily trade their bitcoins, and sell gift cards at their convenience, anywhere without delay.

“We have one of the best-secured platforms and very fast to use and has various blockchain-based financial services with minimal effort.

“We provide end-to-end protection of our customers’ information. From the signup process to trading and withdrawal, we ensure the data of each individual is safe. That is the same thing with the App.

“The new app features a simplistic layout, in a bid to enhance our customer experience and build a stronger brand relationship with each user,” Mayowa said.

“Our system is built with real-time payment capabilities compared to none, this is how we have remained the best since we started and we keep on involving” he added.

JeroidNG has deemed it fit to provide Nigerians with an easy and safe platform to trade and get laid instantly because the cryptocurrency trading world is saturated with charlatans that use the crypto platform to defraud.

“We started this company to solve the problem of not only having to look for a trusted place to trade but also trading at the best rate available,” he said.

JeroidNG has grown from what started as an idea to a team of over 20 employees within its Headquarters in Lagos, changing lives and creating self-made millionaires—all with their trading strategies.

