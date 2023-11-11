How Imo Police arrested, handed me over to thugs, Ajaero narrates ordeal

…says they beat, dragged him like common criminal

By Ukpono Ukpong

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, yesterday narrated his ordeal in the hands of allege thugs in Owerri, Imo state capital.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Ajaero said that he was arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force, only to be handed over to some suspected thugs to be brutalized mercilessly.

He said that thugs numbering over seven “beat him and dragged him on the floor like a common criminal.”

Ajaero lamented that such barbaric incident happened despite notifying all the security agencies before embarking on the protest in the state.

The NLC president said that workers who arrived at the venue of the protest on that day around 7 am were also beaten up by thugs and their phones seized.

“The workers that arrived as early as 7am were beaten up and their properties such as phones were seized.

“I can’t explain the beating I received. They tied my hands and dragged me on the floor like a common criminal.”

He explained that the thugs ordered him to say his last prayers as they vowed to drown him in the river for daring to challenge Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Ajaero said he is not a card-carrying member of any political party as alleged.

