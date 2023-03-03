How I’m creating my market in music industry – Mife

Oluwayanmife Daniel Ayomide Ajiboye, popularly known as “Mife” is a popular Nigerian Afropop trending act, currently based in northern Cyprus.

He is currently working massive project for summer titled African Fest.

Mife is one of the creatives, who energetically highlights the boundless creativity coming from Nigerian youth culture and shares it with the world. He shares his mission and vision in this interview.

Can we meet you?

Yes, Mife, that’s Oluwayanmife Daniel Ayomide Ajiboye, I was born on November 17, 1994. I’m popular on social media as (@mifeofficial )

I assume you started singing at an early age. When did you become serious about making music and what was your motivation?

That was November 30, 2022. I hosted the first edition and first performance party ever in North Cyprus titled “Industry Night “ under the Eventmyf, a brand involved with events promotion and management information system. I also premiered the event with an unreleased song titled “Marianna“. I was wowed by the audience that turned up and responded to my unreleased song.

I made the presence of African artists based in North Cyprus recognized in events after the success of Mife’s “industry night “ show. And with the help of a lot of creatives I kickstarted the Manifestation of the entertainment industry in north Cyprus (EventMyf) popular on Instagram and Snapchat as @eventmyf .with the main aim of building an industry there as we have in UK, USA, Nigeria, and India amongst others world countries.

My event titled “Industry night” under the Eventmyf brand is now a case study in Cyprus International University. Now I am currently working on hosting African Fest in Northern Cyprus to unite Africans for summer.

Are all your songs in English, if so do you think that will make it harder to make it big in the Nigerian music scene?

My songs are a mix of diverse cultures and include diverse languages at times. Exposure is my key source of inspiration I have a lot of songs out there like Banga, Thank you, Bamijo, Hakuna Matata, and so on and the long-anticipated single “Marianna “drops soon.

Describe how you felt the first time you saw your video on air?

My first standard music video Psych dropped October 19 2017, and I was really happy I thought I would hit the jack por, but no traffic on this lane so I believe God’s time is best. Psych was produced by Pheelz Mr Producer and directed my Paul Gambit.

Besides music, what else are you interested in?

I am also an event promoter and co partner at Eventmyf ticketing company.

The music industry is so competitive now, how do you intend to create your own market?

I’m currently on my MSc in Management Information System PhD upnext. So I’m bringing programing and management to the entertainment scene as an artiste, that’s unique.

What do you think you have that will distinguish you in the industry?

I have a lot of rare but vast ideas due to my education at an MSc level, that’s the difference between me and many other random African artistes. I hope I can add a Phd soon.

How were you coping during COVID-19 lockdown?

It created boredom and I was missing somebody that was once special.

If you could open for any artiste on tour, who would it be and why?

Davido, He used to be that opened, accessible and playful but not anymore, I reincarnate to Wizkid mood sometimes or Burnaboy mood sometimes. I will love to be on project with any of the three entertainers as I can resonate better with their mood swings.

For people who haven’t heard your music before, describe your sound in five words?

Unique spiritual Afro pop trance.

In three years, where will you be?

Chilling in my private yatch , Selling out all events including my next event AFRICAN FEST and more events to come under EVENTMYF.

