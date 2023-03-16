How I want to revive dying art culture in Africa through music – Rizzule

Nigerian talented musician, songwriter, and entrepreneur, Adu Olubi popularly known as Rizzule, has pledged to revive the dying Africa art and culture through his music platform.

The CEO and founder of Rizzulenation Global Media, Rizzule reiterated that his platform is the first online platform for upholding Africa art; however, his platform is designated to enable African-minded people to buy and sell exclusive original works by creative Africans worldwide.

According to the Afro-centric minded personality, Rizzule, a lot has been said about the dying Africa culture. Yet, little has been done to uphold the culture of Africans ancestral. It is to this that he took it upon himself to contribute his quota to reviving Africa culture.

“Truly, African culture seems to be slipping away, especially because younger generations are so engrossed with western culture,” he stated.

Rizzule’s music has set him apart from other Africa artists because he chose to celebrate Africans, with infectious sonorous rhythms, melodious lyrics that depicts love, community, and cultural identity.

To archive his laudable aim, Rizzule is set to bring younger generation to displace the euro-centric culture and engross Africa culture.

“It is for us to continue to grow and create more platforms for the younger generation, so that in the next five years, we would have so many beautiful things to show. I am using this opportunity to call on Nigerian youths, to come up with beautiful ideas that would better our society,” he disclosed.

