How I spent my first music earnings on ‘sex workers’-Shallipopi

Fast rising singer, Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, shocked his fans recently when he revealed that he spent his first musical earnings on ‘oscroh’ a popular name associated with commercial sex workers. The singer came to prominence last year after the release of the song, ‘Elon Musk’.

Shalipop made this revelation while answering questions in an interview with Turntable, hosted by rapper,Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu aka Odumodublvck.

Odumodublvck asked, “When Elon Musk blow, wetin be the first thing wey you buy?”

Shallipopi responded,”I chop am na, normal. I use am order “oscroh,”.

The ‘Elon Musk’ crooner admitted that he is presently not in any relationship,

Shalipop’s has never hidden his love and admiration for rapper Odumodublvck, whom he described as a very distinct and creative rapper.

Last Christmas, the singer was hosted to a home coming concert by the Edo State government.

He used the opportunity of the home coming to express his appreciation to his mother for taking him to Lagos, thereby paving the way for him to return to Benin as ‘Shallipopi’, a global star who has graced the O2 Arena and is now commanding global following.