How elections crippled aviation sector

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

In the wake of the presidential and national assembly elections in the country, economic activities suffered a great set back as a result of anxiety on the part of Nigerians.

The aviation industry was not left behind in its share of the set back as domestic airlines were forced to cut down their operations. Majority of the airlines either reduced their daily flight operations or cancelled flights by less than 50 per cent.

About the 11 domestic airlines including Air Peace, Azman Air, Max Air, Ibom air, Aero contractors among others, suspended

More than a week after the elections activities have not picked up and airlines have continued to count their losses as passenger traffic continued to drop

Domestic airlines have continued to operate skeletal flight operations by combining flights due to the absence of passengers.

Some of the airlines that operated 15 flights daily have scaled down to 5 daily while airfares equally went down.

Airlines have continue to count their losses but non of them was ready to release the fimacal losses incured as a result of the elections.

Meanwhile, Mr Olumide Ohunayo an aviation expert in his reaction to the development said the elections have crippled commercial activities across the country.

Ohunayo, noted that businesses were doing skeletal operations as a result of the tension in the land, saying this does not happen in advanced countries.

He said, “So, we need to move our elections away from this present manual system. In advanced countries, people go about their normal business when there are elections.

“Today, airlines are not working, companies are not open and we are losing more money as a country.

“We also need to improve security. Nigerians are scared of post-election riots. This is affecting the economy of the country. If you can’t go out and make money, it has a multiplier effect, it affects the economy of the country. Airlines cannot deploy their aircraft because there are no passengers to carry.

“Nobody is ready to go to Abuja now because those you are going there to see are not open.

There is tension and when there is tension, it would affect investment.”

Meanwhile, activities at airports gradually picked up after the announcement of the presidential elections result but its expected that traffic will drop this weekend as the governorship elections have been scheduled to hold Saturday.

