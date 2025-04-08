How dead bodies brings top office holders, dignitaries to Plateau

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau State killings becoming a monthly occurrence since 2010 has regularise the visit of top office holders, politicians and other dignitaries to the State.

Their visits have not in any way proffer lasting solutions to the crisis, as the circle of violence continued unabated.

The resources spent on these visits, if quantified, can resettle displaced families to their ancestral homes which they fled from as a result of the gruesome killings in their home land.

A political analyst John Odey, who spoke with our correspondent said that flying into Jos with a private jet by these dignitaries, who only visit when killings occur costs a lot of money which can be used to provide adequate security for the villagers to prevent future occurrence.

READ ALSO: Wike queries UniAbuja over large expanse, undeveloped land

“Millions of People have been displaced from their homelands and for over two decades have been living in the IDP camps because of fear of being killed if they return to their village.

“Yet government after government will only send dignitaries to visit the scene, make promises of ending the crisis and return to Abuja”, he said.

Our correspondent reports that since April 2023, LGAs of Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Bassa, with their surrounding communities have come under serious attacks, while the government continues to make speeches as they throng to the State to condole with the victims.

Government lapses have further exacerbated the crisis, because of its inability to recommend justices for victims as well as decentralisation of security for the crisis laden State.

A testimony of a survivor, Christian Emmanuel, in the recent deadly attacks on some communities in Bokkos LGA revealed a pathetic story of an agonised Nigerian.

According to him: “It was a bloodbath. I was just about to go to bed at about 11 pm on that Wednesday after spending the whole day on my farm when I began to hear sounds of gunshots accompanied by noises, shouts and tears.

“At that instant, I knew we were under attack. I immediately put on my clothes, reached for my machete, and hid it under my clothes to defend myself. I also took money with me which I got from some farm produce I sold a day before because it was the most important thing I could think of at that moment for survival, that’s if I survived.

“As soon as I stepped out, I saw that the Fulani Herdsmen had already taken over the whole street. I knew they were Fulani because I understood their language and I could hear them speaking it.

“Some of them were on foot while some others were on motorcycles. They were all wagging different weapons, from cutlasses to guns, diggers, shovels, and knives, and were killing everything living on the spot, including babies, children, adults, women, men, and even pregnant women.

“I began to run for my dear life, but about five of them on motorcycles chased after me. At some point, they shot me, and I fell, they surrounded me. I began to shout at them in their language and beg them to leave me, asking them what crime I committed or my village that they so want us all exterminated.

“They referred to us as infidels and said we have no rights, they started hitting me with the back of their cutlass, and they shot at me the second time while I was on the ground. That was how I sustained these injuries on my arm and my back. I was able to escape because I pretended to have died after the second shot.

“They are very heartless. They were slaughtering human beings like cattle, with no sympathy. All pleas fell on deaf ears. It was a very horrific day.”

The Bokkos incident has begun to bring dignitaries yet again to the State.

On Sunday, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, was in Jos and has assured Plateau State residents that those behind the incessant killings in the State, will be fished out and be brought to book.

Again, on Monday, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede visited the State and has made promises that the assailants will be tracked and made to face the law.