How Dana, Aero crash airline fares on local routes

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Contrary to speculations that Air passengers will face difficult times during the Yuletide season, some domestic airlines have introduced promo fares on some domestic routes in the country

An investigation by The Daily Times, however, revealed that Dana Air, Green Africa and Aero Contractors have introduced some pocket-friendly fares to encourage passengers to fly.

Introducing the friendly pocket fares of ₦45000 after its return, Dana explained that it was meant to welcome its numerous customers for being there always and advised passengers to book early to be part of the reward.

According to the spokesman of Dana Air, the airline is gradually opening its prime routes to offer superior options to its guests in terms of fares, service and comfortability.

”Our customer service is still 24/7 and our guests are encouraged to visit www.flydanaair.com to get the best fares for their yuletide, business, or leisure travels, he added.

The airline’s resumption of these routes has been more of a huge relief for its customers as it has since encouraged the right fare pricing for the travelling public.

Green Africa Airlines on the other hand, has also introduced 10 per cent off all fares on all routes in its network. Tagged, “Green Friday’, which is unlike the yearly Black Friday deals that are only valid for a day, the 10 per cent promos on all flight tickets bought on greenafrica.com from now till Friday, November 25th, 2022.

With the end of the year just around the corner, customers are encouraged to make the most of the sales, which allows them to travel from November 21st to December 10th, 2022, and in the New Year from January 20th to February 28th, 2023.

To be a part of the promo, customers should visit greenafrica.com to book their flights directly, insert “gFriday” in the promo code section on the website and fill out the itinerary and automatically, the 10 per cent is taken off the fares.

Our findings further revealed that some airlines which used to charge as high as ₦80,000 for an hour flight have drastically reduced their fares to as low as between ₦60,000 and ₦70,000 flowing the coming onboard of new airlines and the return of Dana and Aero Contractors.

It would be recalled that Air fares went as high as ₦100,000 for an hour flight. Operators attributed this to a rise in the price of aviation fuel.

Domestic airlines have been struggling to survive after the outbreak of Covid-19, they also blamed the situation on the scarcity of Forex and the cost of aircraft maintenance.

Aviation analyst Mr Olumide Ohunayo, said domestic airline fares were being reduced as a result of more airlines coming back into operation.

“Competition will force airlines to bring down fares as they will continue to introduce different promo”. he added.

