How Covid gave me a business gift – CEO, Edouard Equity LLC

While others look back at the Covid year with resentment, Thony Edouard, CEO of Edouard Equity LLC, has the pandemic to thank for his present business engagement, namely his fledgling entertainment streaming service, The Plug Network.

“Covid gifted me time to start a streaming network to be involved in the entertainment world,” he said in a podcast recently.

The Covid-19 disruption, he pointed out, taught him a vital business lesson. “Save for a rainy day, take nothing for granted and that life is like a scale, try not to stay down too long,” he mused.

His big lessons of entrepreneurship since he founded Edouard Equity LLC, according to him, include “staying focused on one thing while also trying other avenues.”

By and large, Edouard made his mark as a business person with Edouard Equity LLC, a Hempstead, New York real estate company that buys, fixes and sells homes in the “Tri-state area, 516-643-5405.”

He began his real estate career as a loan officer in 2005 at Madison Capitol and 10 years later, he set up his office in Hempstead, New York and remained focused on the property market of New York.

On how to build a sustainable business in America, he outlined a broad strategy thus: “Try to have an edge or headstart in whatever business you looking to get into; secondly, always be honest and truthful because reputation is your business card and thirdly, networking is important; that’s the only way you can get ahead if your reputation suits you .”

Thony Edouard who has other thriving businesses aside from Edouard Equity LLC, avowed that being an entrepreneur has shaped his life in a significant way. “Being an entrepreneur teaches me how to deal with life, and how to be a better planner,” he said.

As for his best moments as an entrepreneur, Thony Edouardo stated: “Walking out of a closing room with a six-figure check – ain’t nothing better than that”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...