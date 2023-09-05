How can an elder statesman make such a statement? – Gololo carpets Bode George

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Garus Gololo, has condemned the statement by Bode George on Nigeria’s general election being determined by a competent court of jurisdiction.

Naija News recalls that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain had questioned why the judiciary was making pronouncements to determine the election winners rather than order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to re-conduct the elections to aid the emergence of real winners.

George condemned in totality the idea of INEC determining the outcome of the Nigerian election through court processes.

Reacting to the elder statesman’s submission, Gololo insisted that Bode George’s choice of words was unpatriotic and against the electoral guidelines which provides an opportunity for aggrieved political parties who doubt the outcome of the election to seek redress in the court of competent jurisdiction.

He said, “Chief Bode George is a person I respect so much, both as a former Military man and as a politician, but this time I can’t agree with him. It is obvious that some of us have refused to embrace true democracy which INEC has set its precedence.

“It is appalling, however, that Nigerian politicians see things being right when their political parties are in leadership, but see everything wrong when they are in opposition. When I listened to his media briefing, I was disappointed of the words coming out from an elder statesman. I think elders should be educating the youths well to avoid things capable of causing national catastrophe. Bode George, should be able to say things to unite the country and we all know that since heading to court is part of electoral guidelines, we all should seek that so that we don’t put the country in jeopardy and state chaos.”

Gololo, while advising all parties not to heed the suggestion of the elder statesman, urge them to respect the judgement of the court as the final journey remains the supreme court.

“And I expect the politician not to first of all preempt the tribunal judgement but wait for the outcome today before the condemnation,” he added.

