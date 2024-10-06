How Anambra pharmaceutical hub can halt fake drug distribution

To guard against the prevalence of fake and adulterated drugs in one of the busiest makeshift drug markets in the southeastern part of the country, the Anambra Pharmaceuticals Distribution Hub is being set up, writes JOY MBACHU.

When completed, the hub at Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area is expected to be highly regulated by various pharmaceutical agencies.

The decision to set up the drug hub came as a result of activities at the popular yet unregulated ‘Ogbo Ogwu’ (bridgehead) drug market, allegedly known for counterfeit and adulterated medicines.

That popular market is patronised by Nigerians and its West African neighbours alike, and there are concerns that its unregulated nature could encourage counterfeiting.

The proposed Oba pharmaceutical hub, hoping to solve that challenge, is expected to take off by 2025.

The decision to establish the pharmaceutical hub came as a result of Gov. Charles Soludo’s concern that the uncontrolled distribution of pharmaceutical products at the unregulated bridgehead market could pose a danger to consumers.

The governor had laid a foundation for the construction of a Coordinated Wholesale Centre in line with the National Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDG).

The NDDG ensures a controlled distribution of drugs and ends the dispensation of the open drug market which is largely blamed for the circulation of fake and adulterated drugs in Nigeria.

When completed, the hub is expected to have representatives from major pharmaceutical regulatory and research institutions and organisations.

It is expected to have offices for the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Among other regulatory bodies, they will ensure that no fake or sub-substandard pharmaceutical product finds its way into the complex.

The pharmaceutical hub, situated on a 50-hectare land along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, is expected to house over 100 stores.

Special Adviser on Medical and Pharmaceuticals to the governor, Dr Godwin Nnadozie, said the vision to set up a pharmaceutical ecosystem led to the similar establishment of the Anambra Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Hub in Ogboji.

“When Soludo came in, he asked where our people will do their pharmaceutical business, which, unfortunately, is not at the present unregulated market called Ogbo Ugwu.

He said the business that gives Anambra people and Nigerians identity needs to be relocated to a place it should be done with quality assurance, honour and dignity.

“The Onitsha bridgehead market has a network across Nigeria, West Africa and Africa. We cannot leave it uncontrolled. People from Cameroon, Ghana, Ethiopia, and other parts come here to buy pharmaceutical products there.

“Many of the fake drugs circulated emanate from the bridgehead drugs market. It is because of this that the governor insisted that pharmaceutical products must be regulated and operated in a real professional manner.

“When the complex is commissioned, nobody can sell fake or substandard drugs there because all the regulatory bodies are going to be there,” he said.

Before now, there had been attempts to move drug traders from the bridgehead market for better regulation. However, such attempts have been resisted.

So, what would the Soludo administration do differently this time?

Nnadozie said indeed, resistance has made the market thrive for over 20 years, but that this time nothing will stop the government from making sure that the notorious market is relocated.

Expressing the willingness and preparedness of the Soludo administration to see through the hub, the special adviser said the governor would succeed where others had failed.

“Mbadinuju tried but failed, Ngige tried but failed and Peter Obi saw the resistance, and refused to do anything.

But Soludo is putting everything into ensuring that the Anambra Pharmaceutical Hub comes to reality.

Recall that it was the traders’ resistance that led to the chaos which saw a bullet remove the late Prof Dora Akunyili’s scarf. Soludo is a man who is resolute and determined,” he said

He also said collaboration is key to achieving the aim since many agencies are involved and are determined to do the right thing.

“The Federal Ministry of Health, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, the Central Pharmaceutical and Allied Products, and the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, are all involved,” he said.

Representatives of the Anambra government said another good thing about the hub is that there will be pharmacists on the ground to supervise the activities of operators at the hub, thereby relieving them of extra cost.

There have been threats by some traders at the bridgehead drug market that they would relocate their businesses to neighbouring Asaba, the Delta State capital.

However, the Anambra government said that the plan would meet a brick wall, as the regulation of the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products lies exclusively with the federal government.

Hence, their activities will still be illegal.

“There are only three such hubs approved by the federal government in Nigeria in Kano, Lagos and Anambra,” an official said.

The Chairman, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Anambra State, Pharm. Josephat Obasi urged the Anambra State government to ensure the immediate take-off of the Coordinated Wholesale Centre.

Obasi said the immediate take-off of the center would not only be a major achievement for the governor but also help to protect the lives of residents of Anambra State and Nigerians from the effects of fake drugs.

He called on all regulators to step up their monitoring of patent shops to ensure that unregistered practitioners are closed while registered practitioners do so within the realm of the law. (NANFeatures)

