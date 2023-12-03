How Abuja’s most notorious bandit, Ibraheem Idris was captured

BY BARTH EZE

The informant, and logistics supplier to Abuja’s notorious and wanted bandit leaders, Ibraheem Idris, has been apprehended in Abuja.

According to Idris, he supplies intelligence, while Shehu is the bandits’ armourer, while one Dan Umma, supplies arms.

They work and facilitate operations for the three bandit leaders, Jalel, Ja’e, Yakubu, Umar, who are on the run.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command, said the Abuja based notorious and wanted bandit leaders, Jalel, Ja’e, Yakubu, Umar in Abuja, have terrorized Abuja and its environs leading to their being declared wanted by security agencies in Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, Abuja, CP. Haruna G. Garba, made the observation in a media conference.

According to Garba, on November 4, 2023, police operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command, acting on credible intelligence trailed and arrested one Ibraheem Idris, a motorcyclist, Okada Rider.

During interrogation, Idris revealed being an informant and logistics supplier to the notorious and wanted bandit leaders; Jalel, Ja’e, Yakubu and Umar, surnames yet unknown.

According to him, Idris, one Dan Umma from Katsina State is their arms supplier and one Shehu, a security guard to a farm in Garam village, Tafa LGA of Niger state was their armourer.

Police recovered exhibits from the suspect which include a Bajaj motorcycle, without number plate and a bag containing illicit drugs.

“Suspect is cooperating with the Police to apprehend other gang members” Haruna said.

Also, the police confirmed that about five suspected ‘One Chance Robbers’ operating in Abuja, were arrested by the Federal Capital Territory Police, Command, Abuja, after forcing their victims to transfer over N1.2million from their banks.

CP said the activities of ‘One Chance Robbers’ in the FCT is being tackled.

He explained how one Bright Ezekiel and her friend one Rose Augustine, were forced to transfer their monies to the ‘one chance robbers’.

According to the victims, they boarded a vehicle from Mogadishu Cantonment to Kubwa and were taken to unknown destination where the sum of N482, 000.00 and N387, 500.00, respectively were transferred from their account by suspected one chance robbers.

“On receiving a distress report, Police operatives from Asokoro Division swung into action and with the help of the Nigeria Army Intelligence Unit, suspects namely: Ogbonna Nwovu, Ndugo Ikechukwu, Amaechi Emezi, Felicia Udoh and Adekunle Tayo were arrested.

“Their operational vehicle, a V/ Wagon -taxi with Reg; No; AA 958 RYM, blue in colour was recovered. Suspects confessed to the crime and will soon be arraigned in court” Garba said.

Garba, however, reiterated the command’s commitment and willingness to always work together with all the stakeholders, including the residents of FCT to defeat crime in all its forms in the Federal Capital Territory.

“I want to reiterate my commitment and willingness to always work with you (residents of FCT) to defeat crime in all its forms in the Federal Capital Territory.” He said.

The records of arrests, recovery and seizure of exhibits from the FCT Police amounted to 43 suspected criminals and items recovered in Abuja and its environs.

The CP claimed that a total of 11 ‘one chance’ suspects were arrested while seven suspected kidnappers and their informants were also apprehended.

He explained that a total of three stolen vehicles were recovered while five firearms were also discovered and recovered.

He said 30 ammunitions were recovered, as the command arrested one cultist and neutralised one kidnapper.

According to him, the action was in line with the vision of the command in an attempt to rid the city of criminality.

The Commissioner of Police, said on October 29, 2023, police operatives from Kabusa Division acting on actionable intelligence, arrested one Obichukwu John Elijah and Johnson Samuel, who allegedly stole and conspired to sell a Toyota Sienna car with Registration No. EPE 397 DP, a property of one Friday Ogelenya.

He said the suspects were apprehended while trying to sell off the said vehicle at Gudu mechanic area of Apo.

Garba said the suspects had confessed to their involvement in the crime and would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

He said on October 24, 2023, following a report made by one Faith James at Trademore Division, who alleged that she boarded a green Peugeot vehicle with Reg. No. CK 202 GWA from ACO Estate junction heading to Trademore.

She claimed that she was robbed of her belongings which include a cash sum of N110, 000, by a purported commercial vehicle driver and her colleagues who pretended as genuine passengers.

The CP sad on receipt of the report, Police Operatives from the division swung into action, trailed and arrested one Osai Donatus, with the same vehicle in the process of committing the same act on another innocent passenger.

“Suspect confessed to his involvement in the crime and is assisting the Police to apprehend his other gang members at large.” He said.

According to the CP, the Police operatives from Asokoro Division, on October 31, 2023, while on routine patrol along DSS Quarters Asokoro observed a Vento Volkswagen car with Reg No. APP 307 GS, blue in colour moving in a suspicious manner and accosted the vehicle.

He said the Police operatives intercepted the vehicle opposite Niger barracks and arrested a five man gang AKA ‘’Open and close’’ namely; Lekan Adebayo gang leader, Abraham Umukoro, Joseph Asobei, Blessing Gabriel ‘F’ and Joy Livinus F’.

The Police said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to being a one chance syndicate, who specialize in carefully identifying, and picking up their victims, take them to an isolated area, rob them of their valuables, and drop them off at isolated locations.

“That while searching the vehicle, police operatives discovered four Bundles of wrapped paper cut to money size, four car keys and other valuables were recovered from them. Suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.” He said.

Garba added that on November 2, 2023, following a distress call received by the DPO Karshi Division about a robbery incident at Gidandaya Zone A Karshi, a combined team of Police Operatives of ‘Operation Safe FCT’ and Karshi Division mobilised to the scene and arrested the duo of Isiaka Adamu and Yusuf Ahmed.

According to him, the suspects confessed to being members of a notorious robbery gang of eight. He disclosed that the suspects are cooperating with the Police to apprehend other gang members, who are at large.

“In a similar development, on 8/10/2023 Police operatives from Anti-Car theft of the Command while on routine patrol along Yar’adua expressway, airport road arrested one Zakari Arome, a member of a three-man armed robbery gang. The suspects came from neighbouring state of Kogi to perpetrate their criminal act and leave immediately.

“The suspect alongside his two other gang members now at large were trying to snatch a Toyota Corolla car with Reg No. YAB 885 CY from the owner at gun point when the Police Operatives swooped on them while two of the gang members escaped. The suspect confessed to his involvement in the crime and is cooperating with Police to arrest other gang members on the run.” He said.

“On 12/11/2023 Police Operatives from Homicide section finally arrested one Abraham Aliyu who has been on the run after killing one Mrs. Dzuma Jidayi at CBN Quarters Garki on 10/10/2023. Investigation revealed that the suspect was an employee of the deceased and worked in her water factory.

“It happened that the suspect in the course of his duties caused damaged to water pipe. Hence the deceased seized his salary to effect repairs of the damage pipe. This development angered the suspect; hence he hit the deceased woman on the head with iron rod which resulted in her death. The suspect sensing that her madam had died stole her handset, a bag containing her ATM cards and some cash and ran away from the scene.

“The long arm of the law caught up with him as he was arrested few weeks after committing the act. He has since confessed to the crime and will be arraigned in court.”

The command also working on credible intelligence from anti-violent crime section arrested one Hyelda Aliyu and Zaka Ibrahim along Mararaba axis, on November 11, 2023, while trying to dispossess their victim of his handset.

He said their modus operandi is to put on a black face cap and black T-shirt with inscription “POLICE” written at the back and disguise as police officers.

According to him, with this method, they have stolen lots of handsets and valuable from innocent people.

He disclosed that items recovered from them include their operational vehicle, KIA car with Reg No. KUJ 851 GT, Taser guns/ torch lights, handcuffs, two long knives, one jack knife, military uniforms and clothes with police inscriptions.

Garba stressed that the suspects would be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.

“On 8/11/2023 Police operatives from Gwagwalada Division acting on actionable intelligence arrested one Chukwunonso Nweke for illegal possession of four (4) pump action shot guns and thirty (30) rounds of live cartridges.

“The suspect was arrested at Wazobia Park Gwagwalada while taking delivery of the riffles concealed in a bag from Onitsha. In the course of investigation, the suspect led the police operatives to the arrest of two others of his accomplices namely; Izuchukwu Odoh and Chinedu Nwakam. The suspects confessed to their roles in the crime and will be arraigned in court soon.

“On 18/11/2023, acting on credible intelligence, police operatives from Apo Division arrested one Baffa Ahmed for the theft of a KIA Soul car with Reg No. RSH 236 AE reportedly removed from the compound of the owner on 11/11/2023

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned his accomplice as Ahmed Galadima now on the run. The suspect led police operatives to the car stand of one Ibrahim Safiyanu where the car was recovered and the dealer arrested. Suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation

“On 21/11/2023 at about 2240hrs, police operatives from Karu Division while on Mustapha, James Achi, Iliyasu Abubakar all Males of kugbo via FCT who specialize in vandalizing solar street poles/ light and directional signboards.

“During interrogation, suspects confessed to have been responsible for series of vandalized solar poles & street lights along Mogadishu barracks up to Kugbo/Nyanya highway. Exhibits recovered are two vandalized solar poles and directional signboards. Suspects will be charged to court soon.

“On 22/11/2023 at about 0100hrs, operatives from Zuba Division received a distress call that, hoodlums numbering about six broke into the home of one Alhaji Isah Yakubu in Tunga – Maje Zuba, robbed them of their valuables and abducted his 12yrs old daughter named Khadija Isah.

“The DPO Zuba promptly mobilized his men to the scene and gave them a hot chase and rescued the victim unhurt. One of the gang members was neutralized by police operatives while Musa Sama’ila was arrested. Suspect is cooperating with Police operatives to arrest the fleeing members who are currently at large.

On 26/11/2023 Police operatives from Mabushi Division while on routine patrol around Jahi 1, stormed a hideout where some suspected cult members were having meeting.

On sighting police operatives, the cult group attacked and inflicted injury on two (2) police officers. One of the cultist Nathaniel Marcus was arrested with an axe while other gang members escaped.

During interrogation, suspect confessed to being a member of Neo Black Movement of Africa. Suspect is cooperating with the police to arrest the fleeing gang members.

On 10/11/2023, acting on credible intelligence, police operatives from Life-Camp division trailed and arrested Kabiru AbdullahiAKA Turmus and Mohammed Gadaffi who are notorious armed robbery suspects.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of a five-man gang who are responsible for the killing of a security guard at a hotel in Life Camp and another victim at Area 1 and dumped the corpse in Jabi Lake.

They also confessed to have been responsible for terrorizing Life-Camp and its environs. Exhibit recovered from them is one locally made pistol. They are assisting the police to arrest their other gang members who are presently at large.