Housing Minister backs plan for NUJ FCT, Journalists Village

By Tom Okpe

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, has rendered support to a proposed ‘FCT NUJ Journalists Village’ in Abuja, a Housing scheme planned by the Federal Capital Territory Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

During a visit of the NUJ FCT leadership, led by the Chairman, Comrade Grace Ike, on Friday, Dangiwa commended the vital role journalists play in the country, promising that, they won’t be left out of Government’s Housing plans.

Dangiwa, who received the NUJ FCT delegation along with the Minister of State, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata and top Directors of the Ministry, described journalists as key partners, saying: “Your voices matter. You help explain government policies to the public and hold us accountable, something we value greatly.”

The Minister also, assured the Union that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FMBN, will support development of the Journalists’ Village through a Cooperative Housing scheme. However, he noted that the first step is for the NUJ to secure a titled plot of land.

“Once you get a titled land and a Housing design in place, bring it to us. Through the FMBN, we will help, build affordable homes for journalists, which can be paid for over 30 years.”

He informed that this plan is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Housing Programme,’ which aims to tackle Nigeria’s Housing shortage, create jobs, and improve quality of life.

READ ALSO: COAS urges media Practitioners to evolve, work with army to tackle security challenges

The programme includes: “Renewed Hope Cities: Large developments with at least 1,000 homes in key cities across all regions and the FCT.

Renewed Hope Estates: 250 homes per State capital, aimed at middle-income earners.

“Renewed Hope Social Housing: 100 homes in each of Nigeria’s 774 Local Councils, for low-income families, informal workers, and people with disabilities.

“To make things easier for the public, a new online platform, www.renewedhopehomes.fmhud.gov.ng where people can apply for homes, check mortgage costs, and track their applications without stress.”

According to the Minister, the programme has created more than 250,000 jobs so far, intimating of efforts, to reform land ownership rules to unlock over $300 billion worth of unused property.

On Housing investments, Dangiwa announced a partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank to fund 5,000 affordable homes and the upcoming launch of local building material hubs to reduce construction costs.

Earlier, Comrade Ike thanked the Minister and President Tinubu for their commitment to building 50,000 new homes in the first phase of the Housing programme.

She commended achievements, such as delivery of 10,000 homes, expansion of slump upgrades, and reforms in the Housing sector, including improvements in the Federal Mortgage Bank and Federal Housing Authority, FHA.

Ike also highlighted the Minister’s efforts abroad, praising initiatives like the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme and Housing for people with disabilities.

“Housing is not just shelter, it’s dignity and a base for national growth; Journalists, as defenders of democracy, must not be left out; journalists village in Abuja will offer affordable homes and peace of mind for media professionals,” she said.

She also, commended Bar Festus Adebayo, CEO of TV Housing Show, for his continued advocacy for affordable Housing for journalists in the FCT.