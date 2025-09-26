Housewife docked for allegedly threatening to kill ex- husband

A 38-year-old housewife, Temitayo Adefioye, was on Thursday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan for allegedly threatening to kill her former husband.

Adefioye, whose address was not provided is charged with assault, threat to life and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel , Insp Olagoke Adegbenro told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 13, at Badeku, Ibadan.

He alleged that the defendant hired thugs to beat up Mr Akintomide Oladotun, who was her former husband.

Adegbenro alleged that the defendant also brought acid and petrol into Oladotun’s compound to harm him.

He said Adefioye conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by sending different threatening messages to the ex-husband.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 351, 86 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olasinmibo Sanusi-Zubair admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

She held that the two sureties must be blood relations to the defendant and thereafter adjourned the case until Dec. 9, for hearing. (NAN)