House Speakership: Northern Youths urge G-7, aspirants to back Abbas/Kalu ticket

By Tom Okpe

Northern Youth Forum for Good Governance, (NYFGG), has called on aggrieved aspirants in the 10th House Speaker-ship position, otherwise, known as G-7 to drop their individual ambition and support the candidacy of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as opined by the party, All Progressives Congress, (APC).

The Forum, led by its national coordinator, Mallam Altine Maigari made the call on Thursday at a Media briefing in conjunction with other Civil society groups from the region.

Tagged: ‘An Appeal to G7 Consensus Speakership Group and members-elect on the need to support Hon Tajudeen Abass for the Speakership of the 10th National Assembly,’ the Forum said the call became necessary, given the discontent that greeted the nomination of Hon. Abbas and Kalu by the leadership of the ruling APC on May 8, 2023.

“As stakeholders in the Nigerian project for democracy and good governance, we are constrained to lend our voice to the debate on the Speakership of the Federal House of Representatives.

“We are aware of the discontent that greeted the nomination of Hon Tajudeen Abbass by the APC as the candidate for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as the strong opposition put forward by the eminent G7 group in the House of Representatives.

“While it is within their rights to express displeasure over the choice of Hon Tajudeen Abass, they must understand that it’s only a united house that can stand; hence the need for all parties to support the candidature of Hon Tajudeen Abbas,” Maigari said.

The Forum contended that; “As stakeholders of the party, it is incumbent that the G7 members actions on the decision of the party in a bid to ensure that members of the opposition party do not undermine the APC.

“The Northern Forum for Good Governance is also using this medium to reach out to members elect to support Hon Tajudeen Abass in his ambition. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most experienced hands in the House of Representatives today.

“His contributions on the floor have been noteworthy, and his leadership of various committees under his purview has also been top-notch.

“Abbas is a bridge-builder who understands the strategic importance of the House of Representatives in the country’s socioeconomic development.

“Given that he has the endorsement of the President-Elect, we wish to use this medium to appeal to the G7 and other members-elect to see the reason behind his choice.

“The APC must stay united at the risk of allowing some dramatic outcomes during the elections of principal officers in the House of Representatives.

“The decision to endorse Hon Abbass is in the party’s best interest and not the fact that he is the most suitable candidate for the position.”

The Forum argued further that Abbas is a loyal party man whose penchant for teamwork is tremendous.

“He has been known for carrying everyone along, and we believe, he will do more, if supported to emerge as Speaker of the House, at inauguration.

“We also wish to use this medium to encourage Hon Abass to reach out to the G7 and other members-elect to pacify them to work in the party’s interest.

“They must admit that the task ahead of the incoming administration requires all hands to be on deck.

“The country’s challenges are enormous, and the incoming administration’s mantra as ‘Renewed Hope,’ can only happen, if the party stays united and pursues a common goal.

“The G7 are respected members of the APC whose contribution to the growth and development of the party cannot be overemphasized, but, the position of Speaker is meant for one person, and the party has a say, in those competing as principal officers in the National Assembly.

“The Northern Forum for Good Governance urges the G7 and other members-elect to focus on the strength and capacity of Hon Abass. The party nominated him, in so doing, the G7 and other members would come to appreciate the party’s decision.

“There is the risk of giving the incoming administration a tough time settling down for business at this critical point of our existence.

“We are convinced that the G7 and other members elect are interested in the progress of the party and, as such, the need to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

“The G7, as stakeholders of the party in the House of Representatives, are encouraged to act as comrades in the spirit of unity and see to the emergence of Hon. Tajudeen Abass as Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

Mairiga noted that the NYFGG appreciates and commends the G7 and other members-elect saying; “We trust, they will act in good faith and see Abass as one of them.”